Xiaomi confirms partnership with Leica for 12S Ultra camera

Xiaomi presented last Monday (4) its new line of 12S smartphones, which includes the 12S, 12S Pro and 12S Ultra devices. After several rumors in recent weeks, the launch is the first to confirm the Chinese partnership with Germany’s Leica, which allowed the delivery of cell phones with more powerful cameras.

The highlight is the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, which has a slightly different look from the other devices in the family, featuring a huge circular camera module, surrounded by a 23-karat gold ring. The device features the first 1-inch sensor – manufactured by Sony –, making it the largest smartphone camera sensor currently available on the market.

According to Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, the development of the 1″ sensor (the Sony IMX989) cost $15 million, with the amount split between the two companies. As pointed out by the website Engadgetthe sensor will not be exclusive to Xiaomi, and may be sold to other competing brands after the launch of the 12S ultra.

Xiaomi + Leica

The smartphone’s main camera has 50 megapixels (f/1.9), in addition to a 128º wide-angle lens (f/2.2) and a 5x telephoto zoom (f/4.1), both with 48 MP. The 12S Ultra also features special software developed exclusively by Leica, such as the “Leica Authentic Look”, for example, for natural-looking photos with greater 3D depth.

The cameras software will also allow you to toggle the watermark banner at the bottom of photos, which adds metadata such as coordinates, date and time, phone model and photo settings, in addition to the Leica logo, as seen below:

On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera that uses an RGBW sensor, capable of recording Dolby Vision HDR (up to 4K at 60 fps), making it the first Android device to have these features.

In addition, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra – like the other handsets in the range – supports the 10-bit RAW format calibrated by Adobe Labs. It also includes color correction metadata embedded in files for easy post-production with Adobe Lightroom.

The Xiaomi 12S series is already on pre-order in China, with the devices going on sale from this Wednesday (6). The 12S Ultra has a starting price of 5,999 yuan – in the version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage – which is equivalent to about R$ 4,815 in the direct conversion, excluding taxes and import fees.

There is still no information on the availability of new Xiaomi models in Brazil.