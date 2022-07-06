“You can’t see a clown on a social network…”; Mauro Cezar does not shut up after Corinthians classification and sends a message to Fiel

The journalist made a point of highlighting that the achievement of these Corinthians players should be remembered and respected by all fans

In a heroic and epic night, Corinthians qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores da América, after beating Boca Juniors, at La Bombonera, in Argentina, in penalty kicks. Now the Alvinegro do Parque São Jorge awaits the classified of the duel between Flamengo and Tolima to know who will face in the next phase of the continental tournament.

After the classification, the journalist Mauro Cezar analyzed the match and the result of Timão. He made a point of highlighting that the feat of these Corinthians players should be remembered and respected by all fans, because even with embezzlement, away from home and with the pressure of the opposing fans, the São Paulo team managed to qualify.

“I thought it was a historic, sensational victory, due to the circumstances. Not because of Boca and Bombonera. Anywhere you play against a great team, fans against, with so many adversities, players getting injured during the game, Willian on the bench without conditions… It’s very difficult”said the commentator.

“It’s to wait for the guys at the airport, party and honor the players. What happens from now on in Libertadores, unless they play a role later, but any dignified elimination fans have to recognize the following: these guys honor the shirt. It’s not possible for a clown to come on social media tomorrow to curse any of them. What they did is not small, no”highlighted Mauro.