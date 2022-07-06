Zendaya believes fans respect her privacy





































In an interview given to Vogue Italia, Zendaya talked about the rise in fame and how they’ve been dealing with it.

The actress, who was initially known for being part of the Disney youth series “Shake It Up”, alongside Bella Thorne, where she played the ballerina Rocky Blue, explained that she managed to develop a relationship of mutual respect with her fans.

“They are very respectful of my boundaries and the things I choose to keep private and keep to myself,” he said.

However, the actress has already participated in large films and series, such as the HBO production “Euphoria”, the film “Dune” and “Spider-Man”, where she met her current partner, Tom Holland.

Regarding the way she deals with fame, which in recent years has reached significant proportions, the actress says she continues to learn how to do it.

“For a long time I managed to remain a little anonymous, in a way where I was able to go out, do things and live a very normal life. Fortunately I had some time to gain experience,” he said.