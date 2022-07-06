Zendaya dominates MTV party that had awards for ‘Euphoria’ and Spider-Man

the american actress Zendaya dominated the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, 5th, with the victories of euphoria and overproduction Spider-Man: No Return Home as best tv series and best moviein a public vote.

Zendaya won the award for best performance in a series with euphoriaan HBO series that also won awards in categories such as “best fight“.

Spider-Man: No Return Home was chosen the best film by the fans. The production grossed nearly $1.9 billion and is the third-biggest box-office hit in US history.

Tom Holland won the award for acting in a film for the role of Spider man.

Other award winners of the night were Daniel Radcliffechosen best villain by the lost cityand Jack Blackhonored by MTV for his career.

