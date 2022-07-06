Zendaya dominates MTV party that had awards for ‘Euphoria’ and Spider-Man

the american actress Zendaya dominated the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, 5th, with the victories of euphoria and overproduction Spider-Man: No Return Home as best tv series and best moviein a public vote.
Zendaya won the award for best performance in a series with euphoriaan HBO series that also won awards in categories such as “best fight“.
Spider-Man: No Return Home was chosen the best film by the fans. The production grossed nearly $1.9 billion and is the third-biggest box-office hit in US history.
Tom Holland won the award for acting in a film for the role of Spider man.
Other award winners of the night were Daniel Radcliffechosen best villain by the lost cityand Jack Blackhonored by MTV for his career.
Check out the full list of winners MTV Movie and TV Awards
- Best movie: Spider-Man: no homecoming
- Best Series: euphoria
- Best Performance: Tom Holland – Spider-Man: no homecoming
- Best Performance: Zendaya – euphoria
- Best Hero: Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
- Best Villain: Daniel Radcliffe – Lost City
- Best kiss: Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever
- Best Comedy Performance: Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
- New artist: Sophia Di Martino – Loki
- Best Fight: Cassie vs. Maddy – euphoria
- Best Scared Act: Jenna Ortega – Panic
- Best team: Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino and Owen Wilson
- Catch of the Year: euphoria
- Best music: On My Way (Marry Me) – Jennifer Lopez / Marry me
- Best Musical Moment: Ance with me – heartstopper
- Best Doc-Reality Show: summer house
- Best Competition Series: RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Best Lifestyle Program: Selena + Chef
- Best New Unscripted Series: The D’Amelio Show
- Best Reality Star: Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
- Best Novel in Reality: Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 days
- Best Talk/Tropical Show: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- Best Presenter: Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
- Best Fight in Reality: Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Best Reality Comeback: Paris Hilton – Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love
- Best Music in Documentary: Driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) – Olivia Rodrigo