10 dead in glacier collapse in Italy

The number of deaths in the collapse of a portion of the Marmolada glacier, one of the most famous glaciers in Italy, which occurred last Sunday (3), has risen to 10.

Remains of the 10th victim were removed from the mountain this Thursday (7) and will now go through the identification process. One person remains missing in the glacier area.

“The balance of this tragedy is already defined: there are 11 people dead and missing”, said the governor of Veneto, Luca Zaia, upon arriving in the city of Canazei, where Marmolada is located.

According to him, eight victims have already been recognized by their families, and seven wounded remain in hospitals, two of them in serious condition.

The search for land ended on Thursday, but continues with drones equipped with thermal cameras.

The collapse occurred in the Marmolada glacier, the highest mountain in the Dolomites, with 3,343 meters, amid one of the worst droughts in recent decades in Italy, with drastic reductions in the snow cover of the glaciers.

A scientific study released in mid-June points out that the snow cover on the glacier at the end of May was 714 millimeters, 50% less than the average for the period. In addition, the glacier has lost more than 80% of its volume in the last 80 years, and predictions suggest that it may disappear before 2050.

Both Prime Minister Mario Draghi and President Sergio Mattarella attributed the Marmolada collapse to the climate crisis.