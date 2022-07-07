10 movies for those who liked The Assassin

Bob Lee Swagger (Mark Wahlberg) is a former Marine sniper who took a break from work after betrayal. Isolated in a remote mountain retreat, Bob is found by retired Colonel Isaac Johnson (Danny Glover).

Johnson tells him that the country needs his help, as the president’s life is at risk and only his long-range shooting skills can stop this threat from coming to fruition. Initially reluctant, Bob takes the job. However, he soon discovers that the whole thing is actually a setup sponsored by Johnson.

John Wick – Available on Amazon Prime Video;

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) was once one of New York City’s most feared assassins, working in partnership with the Russian Mafia. One day, he decides to retire, and in this period he has to deal with the sad death of his wife.

Victim of a serious illness, she already foresaw her own death, and gave her husband a dog as a gift to take care of during his period of mourning. However, a few days after the funeral, the dog is killed by thieves who steal his car. John Wick sets out to seek revenge against these men he already knew all too well, and who stole the last symbol of the woman he loved.

Operation Red Sparrow – Available on Star+;

Once a gifted ballerina, Dominika Egorova (Jennifer Lawrence) finds herself in trouble when she is convinced to become a Sparrow, that is, a seductress trained at the best Russian spy school.

After going through the arduous process of learning, she becomes the most talented spy in the country and must deal with CIA agent Nathaniel Nash (Joel Edgerton). The two, however, end up developing a forbidden passion that threatens not only their lives, but those of other people as well.

Relentless Pursuit – Available on Star+;

Bryan Mills (Liam Neeson) is a former government agent who quit his job so he could spend more time with Kim (Maggie Grace), the daughter he had with his ex-wife Lenore (Famke Janssen). He then starts working with former colleagues, performing light private security services.

One day Kim asks her father for permission to travel to Paris with a friend, which is denied by the fact that Bryan knows well the dangers she would face in a strange country. This doesn’t stop her from making the trip anyway. But Bryan’s fears come true, as soon after their arrival Kim and her friend disappear.

The Protector – Available on Star+;

The Equalizer is based on the 1980s television series The Equalizer. The film features Robert McCall (Denzel Washington), a mysterious man who used to work as a police officer. Motivated by social injustices, he helps victims and anyone in danger. The current protege is Teri (Chloë Grace Moretz), a young woman sexually exploited by Russian mobsters.

Colombiana – In Search of Vengeance – Available on HBO Max;

Cataleya (Zoe Saldana) witnessed the death of her parents when she was just a little girl. Now, she works for her uncle as a professional assassin, but she can’t forget her ultimate goal, which is to get revenge on those who took the people she loved most from her life. For that, the mobsters who committed the crime will taste her revenge.