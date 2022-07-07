10 tech news to get your day started (07/07)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Wednesday (06). To check out each news in its entirety, just click on the links below.

1. God of War Ragnarok gets official release date; check out! The PS4 and PS5 exclusive also got an all-new cinematic trailer; watch!

2. ‘Real’ 5G was activated yesterday (6) in Brasília; know what changes. The ‘real’ 5G, in the 3.5 GHz band, started to be enabled last Wednesday (6th) in Brazil; understand what changes with technology.

3. Shineray announces PT4 PRO electric scooter with 50 km of autonomy. The new motorcycle has a removable lithium battery, to facilitate the recharging process; see price and more details.

4. Woman receives a C6 Bank card with ‘slut’ in her surname. The bank claims that the request for the card with the swearing was made by the customer and without interference.

5. Bomb threat on social networks causes plane to be followed by fighter. Easyjet plane was intercepted by fighter after fake bomb threat on social networks; 18-year-old was arrested in Spain after landing.

6. Forspoken is delayed again and arrives in January 2023. Previously scheduled for October 11, Forspoken now only arrives in January on PC and PlayStation 5; see announcement!

7. Anvisa maintains the ban on electronic cigarettes in Brazil; understand. The Regulatory Impact Analysis (AIR) Report concluded that e-cigarettes are as harmful to human health as regular cigarettes.

8. Stranger Things: Creators reveal what happened to Max. The Duffer brothers, creators of Stranger Things, commented on what really happened to the character in the series.

9. Ministry of Health wants to buy monkeypox vaccine. After the dozens of confirmed cases in Brazil, the Ministry of Health says it is preparing to acquire vaccines against monkeypox.

10. 5 disturbing revelations from ‘Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes’. Documentary ‘Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes’ brings surprising reports and images of the nuclear accident.