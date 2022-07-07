11 Actors Appearing in Various Geek Universes in Film and TV

With more and more universes of geek stories invading cinema and TV, far beyond the multiverses of Marvel and A.Done thing also happens more routinely: actors and actresses who appear in several of these universes.

Whether adaptations of books or comics or even live action versions of established games, the geek universe continues to grow in the audiovisual entertainment industry.

And after the director Taika Waititi remind us that Natalie Portman is not only one of the protagonists of the film franchise “Thor”as also debuted the saga “Star Wars” in Episodes I, II and III, we bring here a list of actors and actresses who have gone through several geek universes in cinema and TV.

Sir Ian McKellen

Consecrated British actor, recognized by Queen Elizabeth II with the title of Sir, Ian McKellen gained notoriety by playing the wizard Gandalf in the epic film trilogy “The Lord of the Rings”. But his adventures in geek universes didn’t end there: the actor also played the first Magneto of the cinemas, in the first trilogy of films “X-Men”, from Marvel.

Harrison Ford

The eternal Indiana Jones, Harrison Ford, may have started a whole new genre of films with historical content and an archaeologist who is much more than an academic. The actor has also walked through science fiction as Han Solo, in the “Star Wars” films, and also as Rick Deckard, in “Blade Runner”.

Robert Pattinson

The new protagonist of “Batman”, Robert Pattinson is not the least bit new to franchises of geek universes in theaters. Before playing DC’s Batman, the actor also participated in the “Harry Potter” franchise, as Cedric, and starred in the “Twilight” saga, as the vampire Edward.

Jamie Campbell Bower

Currently drawing attention as the villain Vecna ​​(aka Henry), in “Stranger Things”, Jamie Campbell Bower, as well as Robert Pattinson, has also gone through other great franchises of geek cinema. Before terrorizing Hawkins, the actor gave life to the young Grindelwald, in flashback scenes in the movie “Fantastic Beasts: The Deathly Hallows – Part 1”, and also in the more recent “The Crimes of Grindelwald”.

In addition, Jamie also participated in “Twilight” as Caius, one of the ruthless leaders of the Volturi.

Jennifer Lawrence

Nominated for 4 Oscars and taking home one of these statuettes, Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most celebrated actresses of her generation. And she has also made her contribution to the fantastical universes of geek stories. Jennifer gave life to a young Mystique in the second trilogy of the “X-Men” in theaters, in addition to, of course, starring in the entire “Hunger Games” saga as the fearless Katniss Everdeen.

Jared Leto

Perhaps Jared Leto is one of the actors whose experiences in his participation in stories of geek universes are the most problematic. At DC, the actor participated in “The Suicide Squad”, while at Marvel, more recently, he starred in the movie “Morbius”. Both productions were met with not very positive reviews. Does he hit a third?

Christian Bale

Another actor who has also circulated between the two main comic book universes in cinemas is Christian Bale. In addition to playing Batman in the films “The Dark Knight”, the actor has now returned to the geek universe of cinema as the villain Gorr, in “Thor: Love and Thunder”, currently in theaters.

Tom Holland

The latest protagonist of the “Spider-Man” trilogy has also given life to another famous character from the geek universe. In addition to being the most current Peter Parker in the MCU, the actor is also Nathan Drake in the movie “Uncharted – Off the Map”, based on the game franchise of the same name, exclusive to PlayStation consoles.

Zendaya

Acclaimed actress for her role as Rue in the series “Euphoria”, Zendaya is also part of two different universes of geek cinema. In the most recent trilogy of “Spider-Man”, the actress stars in the films alongside her boyfriend Tom Holland, while in “Dune”, she has her highlight moment as the character Chani.

Harington Kit

Ah, our eternal Jon Snow! British actor Kit Harington won the spotlight and the hearts of geeks around the world by playing Jon Snow in the acclaimed (and also hated) series “Game of Thrones”. In theaters, Kit is yet another actor in the MCU and gave life to Dane Whitman, aka Black Knight, in the movie “Eternals”, released in 2021.

It is worth remembering that Kit will return to the role of Jon Snow in the spin-off about the character that is currently in development by HBO.

Chris Pine

One of the many “Chris” of world cinema, Chris Pine has had his fair share of fantastical universes in his acting career. He became most famous for playing a young Captain Kirk in the films “Star Trek”, “Star Trek: Into Darkness” and “Star Trek Beyond”. In his other geek adventure, Pine played Steve Trevor, Wonder Woman’s love interest, in the first two films of the DC heroine.

Chris Pine will also return for a new film in the “Star Trek” franchise, to be released in 2023.