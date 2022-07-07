12 Celebrities Who Are Twins You Didn’t Know: Noah Schnapp, Pabllo Vittar, and More

Success as the character Will in “Stranger Things”, the Netflix series, Noah Schnapp has a twin sister named Chloe. Last year, the two celebrated their 17th birthday together and the actor published a cute tribute to his sis. “Happy birthday to the best twin a brother could ask for. Cheers to this duo for many more years to come,” he writes.

4. Laverne Cox

Actress of “Orange Is The New Black“, Laverne Cox have a twin brother, M Lamar. What a lot of people don’t know is that he participated in an episode of the series, in a scene that shows the trajectory of Laverne’s character, Sophia Burset, before her gender transition.

5. Shawn Ashmore

Shawn Ashmore plays Bobby Drake, the Iceman, in “X-Men”. His brother Aaron is also an actor and has starred in “Smallville” as Jimmy Olsen.

6. Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel has a twin brother named Paul Vincent. Unlike Dominic from the “Fast and Furious” franchise, he also works for the cinemas, but as an editor for the productions.

7. Peyton List

disney star, Peyton List has a twin brother, actor Spencer List. Known for the series “Jessie”, Spencer has appeared in “Law & Order” and “The Fosters”.

8. Gisele Bundchen