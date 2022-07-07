2-year-old boy found alone after parents died in US 4th of July parade attack

residents light candle

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Highland Park residents hold vigil for dead and wounded in bombing

The parents of a 2-year-old boy who was found alone and covered in blood are among seven victims of a shooting near the city of Chicago, in the United States.

Irina McCarthy, 35, and Kevin McCarthy, 37, died after the gunman opened fire from the top of a building on people who were watching a Fourth of July parade in the city of Highland. Park.

The couple’s son, Aiden, was unharmed and is in the care of his grandparents. Relatives and friends are paying tribute to the boy’s parents and other victims of the attack.

According to The New York Times, Aiden was found by Lauren Silva covered in blood under a dying man. While Silva’s fiancé desperately tried to provide first aid to the victim, she hugged the boy, who kept asking about his parents.

