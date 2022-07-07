4 MSN Functions We Miss Even Today

MSN marked the lives of many people, right? It had many features that left people homesick, remembered to this day by people who had the experience of using the messenger. With that in mind, how about a nostalgia session?

Take a look at the article below and see some MSN functions that are missing in current messengers! Who knows, maybe one day you won’t be able to use these functions again, right?

game menu

The game menu was a place that a lot of people liked and missed, right? Look how cool: you could, from the top menu, access the games section, invite a friend and have fun with one of several options!

MSN Games Menu (Image: Creative Commons/Jeff Hester)

font options

MSN was much more than a messenger, it was a place for people to express themselves, and one of the main ways was through sources. People could use different fonts in the same conversation and you could see a little bit of personality there, it was magical!

draw attention

One of the main functions associated with MSN was “Getting attention”, right? When someone took a long time to answer, all they had to do was press a little button and the screen would shake and make a very loud sound. If this feature came back, it would be really cool! Oh! But it’s not worth using it all the time, see?

Set Status

To be fair, it kind of has this function in current messaging apps, but not with as many options. Check it out: on MSN, you could select between “Available, “Away”, “Busy” and “Offline”, so you could let everyone know if you could chat or not.

List of contacts with online status (Image: Creative Commons/Jeff Hester)

I miss you, huh? Maybe messengers are inspired by these MSN functions for people to enjoy a little bit of the past! I’ll be back soon with more trivia for you!