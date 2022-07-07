5G: find out when the technology arrives in São José dos Campos, Taubaté, Jacareí, Bragança Paulista and other cities in the region | Paraiba Valley and Region

São José dos Campos will be the first city in the region to receive 5G technology. According to Anatel, the city starts to receive the signal from January 1, 2023 . The other cities are included in a staggered schedule, starting with Taubaté and Jacareí (see below for calendar by city) .

The technology was launched this Wednesday (6) in Brazil and the federal capital was the first city in the country to receive 5G. In sequence, the availability schedule follows an order of cities by number of inhabitants.

São José dos Campos will be the first municipality in the region to receive 5G because it enters the list of those with more than 500 thousand inhabitants.

The city was the first to produce the plates for the implantation of the technology in Latin America. The producer is Ericsson, which is also part of the development of research with 5G that has been carried out in the Technological Park.

The other two cities contemplated below by Anatel’s schedule are Taubaté and Jacareí, on June 30, 2023. The two are in the lot with cities from 200 thousand inhabitants.

Anatel’s schedule also provides that a list of cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants receive the technology by June 2024. In the region, the cities covered are: atibaia, Bragança Paulista, caraguatatuba, Guaratinguetá and pindamonhangaba. The others receive the signal with full coverage in the country, until January 2026.

It is the new generation of mobile internet, an evolution of the current 4G connection. The promise is that it will bring more speed to download and send files, reduce response time between different devices and make connections more stable.

This evolution of the network will make it possible to connect many objects to the internet at the same time: cell phone, car, traffic light, clock. All this can now be linked to 4G, but an improvement in the connection is expected.

The service is supported by newer handsets. In Brazil, there are 67 cell phones with 5G navigation capability. The complete list of models, broken down by manufacturer, can be found here.