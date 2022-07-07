7 Comedy Series to Watch on HBO Max

Scientifically, laughter relieves tension, stress and keeps the muscles relaxed. And one of the best ways to laugh is to watch a good comedy series.

In the available streams, there are several options for comedy seriesfrom novelties to classics such as Friends, The Office and Fresh prince of Bel Air. And HBO Max is a great platform for those who like the genre.

Therefore, we separate 7 HBO Max comedy series that are not obvious and can generate a good laugh. Check out:

hacks

hacks is a dramedy that tells the story of Deborah Vance, a legendary comedian in decline who hires Ava Daniels, a 25-year-old screenwriter “cancelled” on the internet and in Hollywood, to help her win over a younger audience.

The two don’t get along well at first, but they need each other. The development of the series brings many reflective moments in a comical and enjoyable way, as well as great characters.

insecure

insecure follows the lives of best friends Issa and Molly in Los Angeles. The two face the most varied situations in their professional environments and personal lives, in addition to showing the challenges of two black women who contradict stereotypes.

The production starring Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji has 5 seasons.

Barry

Barry Berkman is a hitman with no prospects in life, who needs to make an aspiring actor disappear from this world. The criminal ends up being interested in a theater group and rethinks his entire career, practically starting a double life.

With tragicomic elements and an acid humor, Barry JThe has won six Emmysand Bill Hader he has also received two awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for bringing the main character to life.

love life

love life is a comedy series that also has its dramatic charge. The plot explores the stages different people face to find true love. Practically like an anthology, it talks about marriage, trust, faithfulness, communication, and other elements of relationship.

So far, we have two seasons with 10 episodes each. The first shows Darby’s (Anna Kendrick) love life, while the latest season brings Marcus (William Jackson Harper) into the spotlight.

Call Me Kat

Kat is a single woman who deals with society’s expectations and disappoints her mother by not having everything she “should” have at her age. So, just for starters, she spends the money her parents set aside for her wedding on a business of her own: a cat-themed coffee shop.

The production is based on the British series Miranda and has a season of 13 episodes.

Silicon Valley

Silicon Valley it’s a series that mix technology and comedyand tells the story of Richard Hendricks, a Silicon Valley engineer trying to build a company with his mates, while receiving multimillion-dollar offers.

The series has 6 seasons and 53 episodes. The cast includes Thomas Middleditch, Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani, TJ Miller and Martin Starr.

Veep

This satirical comedy series shows the daily life of Senator Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who was chosen as Vice President of the United States thanks to her charisma. From that point on, she discovers that the position was not what she had imagined.

