99Pay announces special cashbacks in in-app promotional action

99Pay announced the launch of special benefits with more cashback for customers. To earn some value back, you will only need to use the digital wallet in services such as payment of boletos, 99 trips, purchase of cryptocurrencies and many others. Just be careful, because the promotion It is valid only in the month of July.

The benefit of earning cash back throughout this month is to celebrate two years of the 99Pay digital wallet. The program has very attractive opportunities for customers. This Friday, the 8th, whoever puts a balance in their wallet will immediately earn a percentage of the amount that was spent.

Cashback 99Pay

On the 15th of July, the cashback 99Pay will be for customers who pay at least one boleto through their digital wallet. Payment can be by electricity bill, credit cards or any other service of the kind.

One more action is scheduled for the 22nd of July and is related to the cryptocurrencies. The proposal is to encourage new investors, in this way the cashback back to anyone who buys bitcoins.

99Pay should bring more information about the commemorative campaign in the coming days. In the case of buying bitcoin, for example, it is not yet known whether there will be a minimum purchase amount to receive money back.

And to finish off with a flourish, on the last Friday of the month, the 29th, customers will receive cash back from 99Pay when transactions using your wallet balance. The orientation is for those interested in participating in the July promotion to follow all updates directly through the application.

The digital wallet is free and can be used by anyone over the age of 18. In addition to cashback there are other benefits such as discounts and investments with yield of up to 220% of the CDI.