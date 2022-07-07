99Pay offers cashback on payments for tickets, races and more in July – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Completing two years of existence this month, 99Pay, the digital wallet for the 99 transport app, announced a celebration campaign with cashbacks for the user. The actions will take place every Friday of July, starting on the 8th. Each week, the promotion will offer cash back when performing different transactions through the app, such as adding balance, paying boletos, 99 rides and even buying bitcoin.

99Pay digital wallet (Image: Publicity / 99)

The 99Pay Anniversary Campaign is only valid this month and the cashbacks will only be active on the 8th, 15th, 22nd and 29th of July. However, the percentages that the user will get back have not yet been revealed.

Cashback in boletos, races and bitcoin

The first action will take place this coming Friday, July 8th. On that date, users will receive cash back by simply adding a balance to their digital wallet. The second action will take place on July 15th. This time, cashback will be activated when making any boleto payment through 99Pay.

Then, on Friday, July 22, users will receive cashback when buying bitcoin cryptocurrency (BTC) through 99’s digital wallet. The last action will be on the 29th, when every transaction using the 99Pay wallet’s own balance will return a percentage of the value to the consumer, including races, tickets and other purchases.

Since the cashback campaign will take place in stages, the best way to take advantage of the promotion throughout the month of July is to add the desired amount to the 99Pay digital wallet this coming Friday. You can then use this balance to take advantage of all subsequent actions and in this way receive cash back during all the days selected for the anniversary action.

99Pay is a free digital wallet and its app is available for both Android and iOS. Launched in July 2020, 99’s financial service allows the payment of rides, delivery orders (via 99Food), transfers via Pix, payment of boletos, cell phone recharges and even the purchase of bitcoin cryptocurrency.