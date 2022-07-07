According to estimates, Galaxy S22 Ultra will have higher sales than models in the Note line

06Samsung decided to end the Galaxy Note line and practically replaced it with the most advanced model of the Galaxy S line, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which became a more modern and advanced version of a large-screen smartphone with the famous S Pen.

Apparently, this happened because sales of the Note line smartphones were not doing very well, and apparently the decision was right. Some estimates reveal that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a good amount of sales in its first year on the market, surpassing previous models in the Galaxy Note line.

Read too:

Galaxy S22 and Buds 2 get Starbucks cases with recyclable material

Samsung launches limited edition Galaxy S22 inspired by Diablo Immortal

Samsung’s new smartphones could reach almost 11 million units sold

These estimates were revealed by the famous leaker Ice Universe, who posted the numbers on Weibo, a Chinese social network. According to him, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be able to reach the goal of 10.9 million units sold during its first 12 months on the market, that is, 1 year after its launch. It is not yet known whether this estimate was given by Samsung itself or another company.

This number is much higher than other models in the Galaxy Note line. The Galaxy Note 8, which was the best seller among the last editions, achieved a number of 10.3 million sales in the same period of time. From there, things started to go wrong for the Note.

The Galaxy Note 9 had 9.6 million sales and its successor, the Galaxy Note 10, had 9.5 million sales. And the last model in the line, the Galaxy Note 20, closed with just 7.5 million sales. This drop may have been the main reason for the closure of the line and the company’s need for innovation. And it worked.

According to the Counterpoint Research Agency, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the best-selling Android smartphone during the month of April this year, 2022. It is only behind the three iPhone 13 models and one iPhone 12 model. Still, it manages to surpass sales even from Samsung’s own mid-range models, which shows that these estimates may indeed be correct.

Galaxy S22 Ultra is a more modern Note

This increase in sales is due to several reasons. One of them is that the device has already gained a niche, which are the previous users of the Note line and who still prefer to guarantee models with larger screens and with the use of the S Pen stylus. For those who always work with smartthone, it can be a very powerful differentiator.

The new Galaxy S22 Ultra already comes with its own compartment to keep the S Pen close at all times and has a powerful manufacturing, with a more square look that refers to the other models of the late Note line.

Another reason is that it arrives with a set of high-end specs, making it a much-coveted premium model. One of its main highlights is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which was Qualcomm’s most powerful at the time of its launch and still remains one of the most powerful options. Of course, depending on the market, the processor is the Exynos, which is from Samsung itself, in this case the Exynos 2200 model, which was the first one manufactured in partnership with AMD.

Another highlight of the Galaxy S22 Ultra is its set of cameras, a component that has been increasingly coveted by users. It offers a periscope lens that can achieve up to 10x optical zoom. This is a feature that is still exclusive to the Samsung model, as its competitors have not reached this level (with the exception of Xiaomi, but its Ultra model smartphone is still limited to the Chinese market).

Overall, the photography set has 4 sensors on the back, the main one with 108 MP, the ultrawide with 12 MP and two telephoto lenses with 10 MP sensors each. The front camera for selfie offers an incredible resolution with 40 MP.

It is worth remembering that it was launched in February of this year, so we will have to wait until February of next year, when it will complete 1 year on the market, to know if these predictions will come true. By all indications, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has a beautiful way forward.

Galaxy S22 Ultra specs

Display: 6.8-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED, Quad HD+ resolution of 3080 x 1440 pixels, 19.3:9 aspect ratio, variable refresh rate between 1 Hz and 120 Hz, 240 Hz touch sampling (game mode), peaking 1750 nits brightness, HDR10+, Gorilla Glass Victus+

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200

RAM memory: 8GB or 12GB

Internal Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB

Rear camera: 108 MP (Main, f/1.8, OIS) + 12 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 120°) + 10 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom) + 10 MP (Periscope Telephoto, f /4.9, 10x optical zoom)

Front camera: 40 MP (f/2.2)

Dimensions: 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm

Weight: 229 g

Battery: 5,000mAh with 45W fast charging

Extras: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, under-display ultrasonic fingerprint reader, stereo audio with Dolby Atmos, 15W wireless charging with reverse charging, IP68 certification, UWB, built-in S Pen

Colors: black, white, green and wine

Operating system: Android 12, under One UI 4.1

Source: Weibo and Counterpoint Research