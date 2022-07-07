Account made: Tom Cruise will receive an astronomical bonus for the success of “Top Gun: Maverick” – News

After much speculation, there are already more details about Tom Cruise’s contract and the compensation for the success of “Top Gun: Maverick”, which has already grossed more than 1.12 billion dollars at the global cinema box office even without opening in China or Russia.

This is the biggest commercial success in the actor’s 41-year career, leaving the previous record holder, “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” (2018) at a considerable distance, with 791.1 million.

According to a new report by the well-informed and reputable Puck News [acesso pago]the actor received a salary of 12.5 million dollars, but will also be entitled to 10% of the “first-dollar gross” revenue, i.e. 10% of every box office dollar received by the studio, with a gradual increase of that percentage as as new marks and records were reached.

Contrary to what has been reported, this “first-dollar gross” of the “old-fashioned” objectives contract known as “backend”]only takes effect when the Paramount Pictures studio has raised 125 million dollars in revenue (on average, a large studio receives about half of the box office).

With this being the first Cruise movie to cross the mythical billion dollar barrier, which has also only happened 50 times in movie history (although without adjusting old movie revenues for inflation), what’s in store for you is a big reward: between the movie box office and the potential revenue from streaming, pay-per-view, sales from the DVD market and other launch platforms, Puck News estimates that the value of the compensation is between 80 and 90 million of dollars [78,66 a 88,5 milhões de euros]not being excluded that it could reach 100 million.

These are values ​​that are rarely seen in Hollywood, especially when the streaming market is increasingly important: these are compensations similar to those received by Will Smith for the films “Man in Black”, Keanu Reeves for the “Matrix” and Sandra Bullock for “Gravity”.