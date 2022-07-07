Actress approves romance between Valkyrie and Captain Marvel

Tessa Thompson, the actress who plays Valkyrie in Thor: Love and Thunder, shared her thoughts on a possible romance between her character and Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson, in the MCU.

Thompson played Valkyrie first in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, reprising the role in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame and now again in love and thunder. Although the sexuality of Valkyrie has not been addressed on the screen, Thompsonwho is bisexual, said he plays Valkyrie as bisexual too.

The fans hope that Valkyrie can find some romance in MCU coming soon and a name that has been touted as a possible super-powered partner for the Asgardian is captain marvel.

In a recent interview, Tessa Thompson revealed that she would be open to a romance between Valkyrie and captain marvel:

“I, you know, the heart wants what it wants. I don’t… I can’t understand that side of her. She hasn’t had much time to focus too directly on her love life since she’s been entrusted with many Royal duties. “But there are a lot of amazing men, women and other mundane creatures within the MCU and certainly in the canon of characters that can make it into the MCU. So I think there are so many fish in the sea. She is single. She is ready to mingle. And I love, both in the comics, Carol and I… Brie Larson is a great friend of mine and I love spending time with her. So I wouldn’t be mad about it for sure.”

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi and is now available in Brazilian cinemas.