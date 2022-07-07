“After elimination, it’s…”; Benedetto’s situation ‘leaks’ at Boca Juniors and arrives at Corinthians

O Corinthians was very strong playing in La Bombonera, managed to hold Boca Juniors and ensured their classification in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores da América, eliminating the brothers in the same way as Santos, from Pelé, in 1963. The team led by Vítor Pereira, full of embezzlement, goes to the quarterfinals with morale and confidence.

After last Wednesday’s games (6), Timão already knows who its opponent will be in the next phase: crushing Tolima and winning 7-1 at Maracanã, Flamengo qualified and will play a Brazilian classicin the same way that it will be on the other side of the key, between Palmeiras, who eliminated Cerro Porteño, against Atlético-MG, victorious against Emelec.

In Argentina, Alvinegro had a lot of competence, but they also had a bit of luck: Benedetto, the rival’s tormentor years ago, ended up wasting countless chances during the 90 minutes, one of them being a penalty, still in the first half, hitting the post. Other than that, other face-to-face opportunities were “thrown away” by the gringo.

After the elimination, the life of shirt 9 on Argentine soil is complicated: the column of “UOL Esporte” also found that these failures will punish Benedetto for a long period, because he is rejected by his colleagues and still doesn’t seem to appreciate a good atmosphere in the locker roomaiming to recover after this disappointment.

Also, after the game in Neo Química Arena, the striker had his “ear pulled” by Palermo, the greatest scorer in the history of Boca: “Benedetto is very angry. He fights a lot, all the time. He needs to calm down a little, otherwise he becomes an easy target”, told ESPN. In the country of the xeinezes, the scorer is considered as the one who embellishes too many plays that could be more effective doing the simpleas was the case of a face-to-face volley with Cassio.