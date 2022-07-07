After scandals, British press takes for granted the resignation of Boris Johnson | World

The British press takes for granted the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is experiencing a crisis of unpredictable consequences, which began with a sex scandal involving Chris Pincher, a Conservative MP very close to the prime minister. Several media outlets report that the prime minister will hand over the post this Thursday (7th).

British media Sky and the BBC report that the prime minister has agreed to step down from office, ending an unprecedented standoff in the UK. The Telegraph, The Times, Independent, The Sun, Mirror and The Guardian are also predicting the premier’s fall.

“Boris Johnson will step down as leader of the Conservative Party today,” BBC political editor Chris Mason posted on Twitter.

Boris Johnson will make a statement to the nation later on Thursday, a spokesman for his Downing Street office said.

2 of 2 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Downing Street’s official residence in London — Photo: Daniel Leal via Reuters British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the official Downing Street residence in London – Photo: Daniel Leal via Reuters

Johnson has held on to power despite the serial resignations of his top ministers.

On Thursday, the man he appointed 48 hours ago as finance minister, Nadhim Zahawi, publicly called on Johnson to “go away”.

Zahawi says the crisis involving the government will only get worse. “This is not sustainable and will only get worse, for you, for the Conservative Party and most importantly for the entire country,” Zahawi posted on Twitter after more than 50 ministers and aides resigned from the government.

“You must do the right thing and go now,” Zahawi wrote.

Zahawi said he went to the prime minister’s Downing Street office on Wednesday night with fellow cabinet members to tell Johnson to “walk away with dignity”.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace also called on Johnson to step down, but said he would remain in his role of protecting national security.

Pressure mounts for Boris Johnson’s departure in the face of dozens of resignations of officials linked to his government

Oppositionist Keir Starmer, leader of the Labor Party, said the news of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s expected resignation was “good news for the country”.

“We don’t need to change the Conservatives at the top. We need a proper change of government. We need a fresh start for Britain,” he said.

Justin Tomlinson, vice president of the Conservative Party, said, “It was ‘Team Boris’. But his resignation is inevitable. As a party, we must come together quickly and focus on what matters. These are serious times on many fronts.”