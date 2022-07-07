Age, height, daughter of a politician, where she was born and history on Globo of the new presenter of É De Casa

Maria Beltrão it is a hurricane that shook journalism so much that it managed to make the transition and is now part of TV Globo’s entertainment team.

With a hearty laugh and a lot of knowledge, worked for 25 years at GloboNewswhere he participated in major journalistic coverage such as 9/11, the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI and the subsequent conclave of Pope Francis.

She also covered natural tragedies and the country’s recent political crisis. Plus, of course, she “secured” herself by doing big Oscar coverage.

Because of the light way, Maria Beltrão caught the attention of viewers and the direction of the broadcaster. So much so that she was called to take over É De Casa, with Patrícia Poeta leaving for the meeting.

HEIGHT OF MARIA BELTRÃO CALLS ATTENTION

In Mais Você, Ana Maria Braga was scared by Maria Beltrão’s height. “She’s a woman for more than a meter”, exclaimed the blonde!

Maria Beltrão is 1.81m tall. “Single”, jokes Maria Beltrão.

AGE AND STORY OF MARIA BELTRÃO

Maria Beltrão is 50 years old. She was born on September 7, 1971, in Rio de Janeiro. She is the daughter of an archeologist and former minister Hélio Beltrão. Her birth name was Maria Coutinho Beltrão and changed to Maria Beltrão Saldanha Coelho, after the wedding.

Maria Beltrão’s Beginnings in Journalism

“The curious thing is that I didn’t do well in television classes. Around the fifth or sixth period, I took an expression and video course. The course was given by Alice-Maria, who had been the great director of Globo, great journalist, wonderful, my idol. And I thought I was terrible in the course, because I had to read the TP [teleprompter, equipamento acoplado à câmera que mostra o texto a ser lido pelo apresentador], and I don’t see well, I get nervous, I stutter, I’m terrible. At that time, GloboNews, improvised journalism, did not exist. But when they joked in the course, saying that the TP failed, to see how the person improvised, the others got nervous and I was super calm, for me it was easier. So, when I was in the last period of college, Alice-Maria called me and said: ‘Look, there’s going to be a project’. I said: ‘But Alice, why me on television?’ She said, ‘Because this project is all about improvisation and I think you’re really good at that. declared Maria Beltrão, to Memória Globo.

“It was October 16, 1996. The channel debuted with the evening news, and we, the next day. I got such a degree of adrenaline that I didn’t stutter, but I didn’t blink either. I spoke with my hand, imagine back then! It looked like Carmem Miranda in the air. Today, it has become a signature, a personality, people end up liking it”, he added.

September 11th

“This attack was a watershed in my career. It was the end of this insecure person who thought he was a fraud and questioned every day why he was there. I was in the air for ten hours. They called me when the plane had hit the first tower and they thought it was an accident. I already put on my makeup, sat in the studio until I presented Jornal das Dez with André Trigueiro. I did simultaneous translation by Jacques Chirac, from Bush, that is, French, English. As I absorbed what was happening, the people learned the information together with the viewer about the Taliban, Osama Bin Laden. There was also the question that I was missing before, of the naturalness of informing what I still didn’t know, that this is also important. Then, I said: ‘No, now stop this drama story and assume you’re good at it and try to improve.’ I think this helped me a lot, but this is maturity, this notion of service, of the importance of the mission”, said Maria Beltrão.

Spontaneity

“I don’t like teleprompters. I leave the text there, but I do my best and I rarely look at the TP. Of course, sometimes new news arrives, but I assume: ‘Wait, guys, news is coming’, then I go there and read, but I try to do almost a backstage of the program within the program. I think that at Estúdio i, I reached this person here, who is talking to you now, it is the same person who presents. It is my naturalness all the time ”, commented Maria Beltrão.