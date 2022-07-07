Alerj Commission asks in court that Vasco open contracts with 777 in full | vasco

The Consumer Protection Commission of the Legislative Assembly of Rio, Alerj, filed a lawsuit this Thursday in an attempt to force Vasco to show in full the contracts signed with 777 Partners, which is close to closing an agreement to acquire 70% of the club’s future SAF.

In the action, the commission demands that copies of the contracts be made available to “consumers/fans” and asks the Court to prevent the club from proceeding with its internal rite of approval – the Deliberative Council meets this Thursday, at 19:00 (from Brasília), as a way of taking another step in the process. The action was distributed to the 3rd Business Court.

The action also asks that Vasco be fined if he does not show the contracts and requests that no vote regarding the sale of SAF takes place before partners and advisers have access to the documents. Vasco informs that it has not yet been notified.

1 of 3 Josh Wander, owner of 777, meets Vasco players — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco.com.br Josh Wander, owner of 777, meets Vasco players — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco.com.br

Alerj’s Consumer Protection Committee is chaired by Deputy Fábio Silva. In the initial 34-page piece, to justify the commission’s involvement in the case, the lawsuit argues that there is a consumer relationship between the club and fans, and that the latter are being harmed by the lack of transparency in the process. The piece also cites as an example the problems that occurred in the Cruzeiro SAF.

The idea, according to the lawsuit, is to give transparency to the process of selling 70% of SAF do Vasco to 777 Partners so that the directors and partners can vote on the matter with all the information in the contract.

So far, only Vasco officials, presidents of the club’s powers and members of a Special Committee have had access to the contract in full. Vasco plans to present excerpts of the agreement to directors and partners, but there are confidential parts due to the confidentiality agreement.

A snippet of the action reads as follows:

“It is necessary for the defendant to guarantee the availability of a copy of the contracts and other documents that are linked to the corporate transaction of incorporation of SAF CRVG and the sale of 70% of the equity interest to the investor 777 Partners, so that a thorough analysis is possible of the referenced documentation before the board vote

It is not reasonable that all members of the club’s deliberative council have access only to the opinion issued by the Special Commission, in order to vote whether the economic transaction is advantageous or not to the sports institution. It is undeniable that the absence of documentation that integrates the transaction in question is of paramount importance for the Board’s appreciation and consequently guarantees greater fairness to all consumers who will be directly impacted by the negotiation in question.

The Consumer Defense code and other rules on the subject determine that the club Vasco da Gama must ensure the right to information of fans/consumers, therefore, the denial of access to the documentation in question constitutes a violation of consumer legislation and, therefore, subject to sanction by the judiciary.

Thus, the plaintiff requests that the defendant be compelled to provide a copy of the contracts and other documents that are linked to the corporate transaction of incorporation of SAF CRVG and the sale of 70% of the equity interest to the investor 777 Partners, so that it is possible to thorough analysis of the documentation in question by all members of the deliberative council and other partners/supporters before the vote to approve or not the operation”.

