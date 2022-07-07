“Also interested in…”; Fulham-ING is not satisfied with just Andreas and wants Flamengo star

O Flamengo applied a 7-1 rout at Tolima and is going with a lot of morale in the quarterfinals, which will be against Corinthians, after the Brazilian opponent eliminates Boca Juniors, in La Bombonera, on penalties. The team led by Dorival Júnior played a surgical game, took advantage of the many opportunities created and showed that it can go far in the competition.

After having already won the first leg in Colombia, he did not give up attacking and continued on the attack, even after having already scored goals that assured the classification in a calm way. Perfectly applying what had been passed by the technical commission, several players ended up being highlights and highly praised by flamenguistas.

In any case, there is no doubt that the great star was Pedro, with four goals and practically 2 assists, since in the own goal, he was the one who gave the “pass”. The striker showed his qualities again, even playing alongside Gabigol, proving that they can become even more intertwined and help in the goals of Mais Querido.

However, after Crystal Palace showed interest, in addition to Monza, from Italy, shirt 21 is now the target of another Englishman: according to the journalist Marco Conteriosimilarly to what happened with Rodrigo Muniz and Andreas Pereira, Fulham, from England, is also interested in advancing in the hiring of the top scorer, being able to send a proposal.

It is important to point out that there is still no open deal with the London clubbut if there is a breakthrough and everything comes true, it will be Pedro’s second time in European football: years ago, he passed through Fiorentina, where he played for only 4 matches, without participating in goals and without success, returning to Brazil.