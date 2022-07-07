Amber Heard’s Lawyers Ask to Overturn the Jury’s Decision

Who thought the court battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp had reached the end, he was wrong. After the outcome of the lawsuit against her ex-husband, the actress now asks for the annulment of the judgment. According to information released by the The Guardianshe claims that the evidence presented would be insufficient to support the verdict.

The former couple faced each other in a legal battle that lasted about three months. In June, Amber was found guilty of three counts and ordered to pay $10.35 million to the actor compensation for compensatory damages, in addition to $5 million for punitive damages. Depp was also found guilty, but will only need to pay $2 million.

Now, according to Amber’s team, the evidence presented during the trial does not support the jury’s decision. She delivered a 43-page memo with the reasons why the verdict and compensation should be withdrawn.

At A new lawsuit filed by Amber’s representatives in Virginia court, in the United States, argues that the decision was “excessive in relation to the evidence presented and the law”. Therefore, the lawyers are aiming for another trial or for the case to be closed with Depp’s defeat.

According to the website, Among the arguments for the request to dismiss the lawsuit, Amber Heard points out that her article published in the Washington Post in 2018 did not motivate the loss of the role of Depp in the sequel to “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

Furthermore, they alleged that the actor “proceeded only on a theory of defamation by implication, abandoning any claims that Heard’s statements were actually false.” The artist also argues that the amount of R $ 10 million to which she was ordered to compensate her ex-husband would be excessive, since both were found guilty.

It does not stop there! Amber still questions the information of juror 15, who would have informed the wrong date of birth. According to the actress’ statement, he would have said that he was born in 1945, when public information would indicate that his year of birth would be 1970.

“The discrepancy raises the question of whether Juror 15 actually received a subpoena to serve as a juror and was properly examined by the court to serve on the jury,” the motion reads.

Also according to the North American website, the Judge Penney Azcarate said she is unwilling to schedule more hearings in the case. At the last legal meeting, on June 24, Azcarate placed the final sentence on the court record after the actress’ lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, requested further hearings.

Depp’s lawyer, Ben Chew, in a note sent to the Courthouse Newssaid Amber’s request to overturn the trial is “what we expected, just bigger, but not more substantive.”

remember the case

In early June, the legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard came to an end. The Fairfax County Courthouse in the US state of Virginia has convicted the actor and his ex-wife in the defamation suit brought mutually between the two.

Johnny Depp has sued Heard for defamation, asking for $50 million in damages after she claimed in a Washington Post article that she was a victim of domestic violence. In turn, Amber counter-sued Johnny for $100 million.

With the end of the process, the actress was found guilty of all three counts of defamation in the lawsuit brought by her ex-husband and will have to pay US$ 10 million dollars, the initial amount was US$ 15 million dollars, but the judge agreed to reduce the amount.

But Depp was also convicted of one of three counts in the lawsuit and will have to pay $2 million in damages. The trial took seven weeks and the jurors took three days to deliberate on the conclusions.