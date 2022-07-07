American film stars will shine at Locarno festival



The president and two directors announced the lineup for this year’s Locarno film festival with their trademark open-air Piazza Grande. © Keystone/Anthony Annex



An action thriller with Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock will kick off this year’s Locarno Film Festival.

This content was posted on 06. July 2022 – 14:56



swissinfo.ch/urs

bullet trainby David Leitch, is one of 17 films to be screened in Locarno’s trademark Piazza Grande arena, with 8,000 outdoor seats.

Other world premieres are the Belgian-Swiss production Last Dance by Delphine Lehericey and Olivia Newman’s Where the Crawdads Singbased on a novel by American author Delia Owens.

In presenting the festival’s program on Wednesday, artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro said that the 75th edition of the event remained true to its vocation of freedom and wanted to offer a place to discover and debate films in all their forms.

“With an eye always looking to the future,” he said.

A special retrospective honors Douglas Sirk, the German director best known for his 1950s Hollywood melodramas.

Laurie Anderson, American avant-garde artist, songwriter and musician, will receive a special award in Locarno.

The ten day festivalexternal link starts on August 3rd in the Italian-speaking part of Switzerland. The Locarno Festival is among the four biggest film events in Europe.

