Amor e Trovão’ film debut in Juazeiro; check the schedule – Badalo

Superhero movie fans get ready, because Thor: Love and Thunder is already showing at the cinema in Juazeiro. The new movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) had good first impressions, but after the premiere it has divided fans and critics between the two extremes – either love it or hate it. There are still three more films on the schedule: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Minions 2: Origin of Gru and Jurassic World: Dominion.

The film will show, at least at first, a Thor who, after everything he’s been through in the MCU, now doesn’t want wars anymore, but promotes peace and self-knowledge. However, a deadly threat will make him enter a battle alongside the Mighty Thor, Valkyrie and Korg and that promises lots of love, thunder and rock ‘n roll, in a film that keeps the brand of director Taika Waititi, who revolutionized the world. hero in his third film (Thor: Ragnarok, 2017) and returns in this new adventure trying to bring new elements and nuances to the plot and look of the film.

Thor: Love and Thunder will feature appearances by Guardians of the Galaxy, led by Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), in addition to the returns of Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Taika Waititi as Korg and Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor. The film’s villain will be Gorr, The Butcher of the Gods, and will be played by Christian Bale – these last four being extremely praised by the reviews that have come out so far.

To check it out, there are eight sessions a day, seven of which are dubbed (1 pm, 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm, 4 pm, 6 pm, 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm). Cinephiles who like subtitled copies will have the option of the last session of the day, at 9pm.

Minions 2: Origin of Gru

After the release of My favorite evil, in 2010, the Minions became a fever. The success was so great that a franchise was born there that already has two sequels, in addition to the first film of the minions in 2015 and a short film released in 2018 called Yellow is the new black (alluding to the series Orange is the new black).

Now the adventure of the yellow multicellular beings, who only want a villain to call their own, will take place in the 1970s, showing more of the childhood of Gru, the evil favorite of the Minions, who will go on an adventure to save the little villain after an interview. from “job” to being super-villain doesn’t turn out as expected. In the schedule, there are five dubbed sessions for the film, at 1:10 pm, 1:50 pm, 3:20 pm, 4:20 pm and 6:40 pm.

Jurassic World: Dominion

The sixth film in the franchise that began back in 1993 with Jurassic Park debuted over a month ago. Despite the heavy criticism of the film, it has already surpassed the mark of 700 million dollars in the box office worldwide. There are two dubbed sessions per day in the schedule: 17:30 and 20:50.

Dinosaurs and humans walk side by side, four years after Isla Nublar was destroyed in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018). In this almost 2h30min movie, we’ll find out if humans are really (still) the biggest predators, or if they will lose their place to Jurassic animals. In the cast are Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as protagonists, among other renowned actors and actresses, including the presence of the trio present in the original trilogy: Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neil.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The new Doctor Strange movie, hitting the two-month mark, occupies one session of the day, at 8:40 pm.

In this new adventure, which, like eternal, left the so-called “Marvel formula” and divided fans and critics, Stephen Strange sets out on a journey through the long-awaited (by fans) multiverse into the unknown, in order to discover who his new and mysterious adversary is. The film has confirmed appearances by Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Benedict Wong as Wong, the return of Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, in addition to other possible surprise appearances expected by fans.