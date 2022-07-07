“Amsterdam”: long cop movie with Margot Robbie and Christian Bale gets trailer; watch!

THE 20th Century Studios revealed this Wednesday (06) the trailer and poster for “Amsterdam”a new film from the acclaimed screenwriter and director David O. Russell. The production tells a fascinating story with a plot that mixes historical fact and fiction to bring a unique cinematic experience.

The epic original crime novel by 20th Century Studios and New Regency will be released in theaters on November 3, 2022 and tells about three friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most secret conspiracies in US history. Watch the trailer:

“Amsterdam” stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, as well as John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldaña, with Rami Malek and Robert De Niro .

Written and directed by five-time Oscar nominee David O. Russell, “Amsterdam” is produced by Arnon Milchan, Matthew Budman, Anthony Katagas, David O. Russell and Christian Bale. The film is executive produced by Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer and Sam Hanson.

Like this: enjoy Loading…