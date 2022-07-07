An exclusive chat with Eric Kripke, the showrunner of The Boys

In the first of several articles we prepared about the finale of The Boys season three, the At Nerd chat with the creator, executive producer and showrunner Eric Krypke.

Kripke was in the country to promote the series and spoke to the site about some issues from the third season.

In the middle, in a blue suit, Eric Kripke in event of the boys in Brazil alongside the cast Photo: Bruno Soares / Prime Video Disclosure

Asked about some of the major decisions, or at least some of the most controversial, of this season of the boyswhether creating a scenario with a giant male genital member in episode 1 – payback, the parody with the hero character A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) from the Pepsi commercial released in 2017 by influencer Kendall Jenner back in episode 4 – Glorious Five Year Plan, and also the video parody of imagine from the beginning of the pandemic with actress Gal Gadot seen on 1×06 – Herogasm, the showrunner comments:

“I think at this point, I think Amazon has learned to tolerate us and I think they know we’re going to… you know… we’re almost like the most rebellious students who sit in the back of the class. But we took a lot of our influences from Twitter and social media, and for example, with that scene at the beginning. [do episódio 1]there was a very popular meme at one point, like why didn’t Ant-Man climb up to Thanos’ ass and blast him, and we thought: we should do this!” says the producer in a super relaxed way.

Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara and Jack Quaid in a scene from The Boys

Photo: Courtesy of Prime Video

And he completes: “But we had already blown up an ass back in season 1 of the show, and when we do that, well there aren’t many holes for you to use…. but it was like a fascinating conversation because we’re building this whole giant, elaborate, 10-foot-tall member, or having these surreal conversations, whether circumcision is mandatory in this case…”

He completes: “Where are we going to put it, what is it going to look like and everything… there were a lot of hilarious decisions and challenges that we had to deal with. But that’s what makes it fun. That’s why it’s such a fun job.”

And still on the issue, during the press conference that ArrobaNerd attended the showrunner commented on this issue. “With the lack of ties [que a Amazon entrega diferente de trabalhar na TV aberta americana]The Boys it’s probably a more accurate reflection of my sense of humor. Which I find funny and interesting that I’ve never written before. I’ve never had that kind of reaction either, you know such a big global thing. It’s so rare these days to have these shared experiences on TV these days.’”

“It’s amazing, I would never have a better job. I mean what job could I create a 3 meter limb? Maybe other types of jobs…but I could be writing police procedural series and not creating 10-foot limbs.” he says.

And he comments on an event in which he showed his 15-year-old son what they were preparing for the series. And the boy said:Dad what’s wrong with you?” in jest.

Some time passed and he said: “Dad, I think you made the biggest penis joke ever.”

And excited the director comments: “YEA! We did.”

Actor Marco Pigossi in the recordings of the spin-off of The Boys

And of course, we Brazilians were very happy when it was announced that the actor Marco Pigossi joined the cast of spin off in The Boys, still untitled. We asked Kripke what he could say about the attraction, if filming had already started, if the series would come out before season 4 of the boys and what could he say.

The showrunner commented: “I can’t say anything… but we’re already filming. I’ve seen things with him. He is great. And the spin-off will possibly air between seasons three and four of The Boys.”

the boys airs its final episode on July 8 and has been renewed for a fourth season by Prime Video.

