Anac warns that airlines must allow minors to sit next to a family member or guardian on flights

The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) reported that from now on, airlines must give minors the possibility to travel in the seat next to at least one parent or guardian, even when the purchase of the assigned seat is not made. .

The measure arose from the need to standardize the procedures of airlines, after the enactment of Resolution No. 295 of the National Council of Justice, which deals with the travel of minors.

Even in cases where the airline tickets for the minor and the responsible adult have been purchased separately, with different reservation numbers, the airline must adopt mechanisms that allow the minor to travel alongside at least one guardian.

It was agreed that airlines should provide clearer information on the subject in the ticket sales process and in their websitesusing, for example, pop-up messages or texts highlighted in the marketing process.

The requirement does not apply to minors traveling unaccompanied by parents or guardians.

And you, have you ever had problems traveling with minors? Were you able to resolve this with the airline? Comment and participate!