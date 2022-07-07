André Rizek’s comments about Corinthians and Atlético Mineiro reverberate on the web

The different opinions of journalist André Rizek moved the social networks in the early hours of this Wednesday and ended up in the trend topics of Twitter. Many fans did not agree with the analysis of the presenter of ‘Seleção Sportv’ about the Corinthians ratings and Atletico Mineiro.

Prior to Timão’s game, Rizek criticized Galo’s 1-0 victory over Emelc, according to him, the classification was an ‘obligation’ of the Minas Gerais club in Libertadores:

– Classified, it was a must. But Atletico were very bad. No offensive plays, it was just “ball on the Hulk”, kick and cross for nothing. Emelec, super organized, went down thanks to a silly penalty. It is not possible for the Rooster to think that this is good. Football note 4 today – he wrote.

Hours later, Rizek praised the alvinegro, highlighting the achievement of the São Paulo club in the South American competition:

– It was ugly, but it was beautiful. Congratulations, Corinthians. One of the most important nights in the club’s history. It’s not an exaggeration of the occasion. Corinthians has two world cups, but the history in Libertadores, even, has very few matches like today. It was surreal – he scored.

Many fans, especially Atlético Mineiro, got into trouble with the Rede Globo journalist and compared his analyses:

Timão awaits the winner of the confrontation between Tolima-COL and Flamengo, to find out who will be Timão’s opponent in the quarterfinals of the South American tournament. The Atlético team also awaits the definitions of the other games of the round of 16 and awaits the winner of Cerro Porteño and Palmeiras.

