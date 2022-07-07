Andres Rueda looks for a new football executive for Santos before closing with a coach

The backstage of Santos is boiling and Thursday was a very busy day at Vila Belmiro. With the resignation of Argentine Fabián Bustos and his entire coaching staff, in addition to former defender Edu Dracena having left the position of football executive, after being eliminated in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana to Deportivo Táchira, from Venezuela. , the search for new professionals for the club mobilized the directors, especially the president Andres Rueda.



Speculation around the name of the next Santos coach only grew throughout the day, but the board’s idea is to first find a new football executive to replace Edu Dracena. With him will come new professionals for this administrative area, since the football manager Guilherme Lipi and the advisor Arnaldo Hase also left their positions.

Andres Rueda intends to take it easy, as Santos’ schedule until the end of the season has diminished with the elimination in the Copa Sudamericana. And the chance of falling in the Copa do Brasil is also great because of the 4-0 rout against Corinthians, away from home. The round of the round of 16 will be next Wednesday, at Vila Belmiro, and a victory by at least four goals difference will be necessary – this to take the decision of the vacancy to the penalty shootout.

While new names are not enough, Santos has already organized itself for the game against Atlético-GO, this Sunday, at 18:00 hours (GMT), in Vila Belmiro, for the Brazilian Championship. Marcelo Fernandes, the club’s permanent assistant, will command the team and will have former midfielder Giovanni, an idol from Santos in the 1990s and 2000s, as his assistant.

