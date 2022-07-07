app allows users to discover Wi-Fi passwords

If your phone’s 4G fails, you’ll probably stop accessing most of your phone’s apps. And it can be a while before someone comes along with the availability to route the data. However, if there is a need to respond to an urgent message or access websites and do Google searches, this problem will seem even more desperate.

See too: Discover 3 apps that consume a lot of cell phone battery

Querying information in seconds and talking to friends or co-workers becomes a challenge when the internet is gone. This delays all your appointments, disrupting your routine. And when it comes to the professional aspect, the difficulties seem even greater, so knowing how to use Wi-Fi without knowing the password can go a long way.

Instabridge presents which places offer free Wi-Fi to the public

A group of developers understood that there are digital needs that arise from these unforeseen circumstances. Understanding that there are public places where networks are more accessible, a Wi-Fi access sharing application was created. Whoever needs it, just sync the smartphone using the Instabridge app.

The app is free and can be found in stores for Android and iOS systems, and is very useful in urban spaces. The tool has a locator that shows you which points closest to you have free Wi-Fi. Among commercial establishments and public institutions, the map points out exactly the best options.