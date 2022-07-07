Apple M2 surpasses AMD Ryzen 7 in games, but CPU is below expectations – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Announced about a month ago, Apple’s new M2 chip promises great graphics performance. Since its official launch, the processor has already undergone a series of tests and benchmarking. Compared to the Ryzen 7 6800U, one of the main competitors, the M2 chip surprised in gaming performance. But there’s a catch: CPU performance fell short of expectations.

New Apple M2 chip (Image: Disclosure / Apple)

The latest performance tests were performed by the YouTube channel HardwareUnboxed. In a nutshell, the new Apple M2 surprises in terms of graphics performance, surpassing the Ryzen 7 6800U, but showing average results in CPU benchmarking.

M2 surprises in gaming performance

The comparison was performed when running the game Shadow of the Tomb Raider, considerably heavy. In an Apple machine, the M2 chip performed better than expected. In the previous generation, the Apple M1 was only able to run the game on low settings, while the new processor had no problems dealing with the highest graphics settings.

Pitted against the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U with the RDNA 2 iGPU, the Apple M2 outperformed the average performance by up to 10% during the gameplay session. Both chips ran Shadow of the Tomb Raider in the same graphics settings. The M2 averaged 28 frames per second (fps) at a resolution of 1200p, while AMD’s Ryzen 7 maxed out at 25 fps.

At medium and low settings, the M2 took the lead, with an average of 33 fps versus 30 fps recorded in the Ryzen 7 test. The comparison also showed that Apple’s processor does all this using about 48% less energy than its competitor.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Image: Publicity/Eidos Montreal/Square Enix)

During Apple’s 2022 WWDC event, the company’s CEO Tim Cook stated that the new M2 chip represents a “new era” for gaming on MacBooks. In this strategy, popular games that were released a few years ago for Windows, such as No Man’s Sky and Resident Evil Village, should arrive on Mac later this year.

With the M2’s graphics performance, Apple really hopes to position itself in the gaming market, but this is still uncertain. After all, even with the performance for games surprising in the tests, the availability of titles available for MacOS is still very restricted.

CPU performance falls short of expectations

In addition to the graphics performance, which surpasses competitors like Ryzen 7, the Apple M2 chip does not deliver as much power as expected in processing. In all other CPU benchmarks, the M2 was outperformed by Intel’s Alder Lake and Ryzen’s 6000-series chips.

For example, the 12th Gen Intel i7 and i9 outperformed the M2 in Cinebench’s multi-threaded tests. The Ryzen 7 6800U also performed better and even consumed less power than the M2.

Apple’s new chip performed better than Ryzen 7 in single-core tests, but Intel’s Alder Lakes were the fastest. According to Apple, the M2 has a 25% increase in processing power over the M1, with an 18% increase in multi-core performance. These tests, however, question Apple’s claims.

Part of the problem may be that Apple is still using the same 5nm processor as the M1 chip. The M2 was expected to be a new 3nm chip, but supply difficulties and blockages in China halted production. Either way, the M2 still offers excellent gaming performance, despite being a bit slower in processing. But is it worth the price?

