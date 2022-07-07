Apple Watch Series 8 and iMac Pro should get bigger screens soon

According to new rumors, Apple is developing new devices with larger screens, including the Watch Series 8 and iMac Pro.

In the case of the smartwatch, the information was revealed by analysts Ross Young, from DSCC, and Jeff Pu, from Haitong International Securities, and released by the MacRumor. According to the leaks, the new ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌ line is expected to be sold for the first time in three different sizes, including one with a 1.99-inch diagonal screen.

With the new size, the wearable would be 5% larger than the 45mm Watch Series 7 – which has a 1.901-inch screen. The larger screen is believed to be a result of the expected new design for the Series 8, which features flat edges — and therefore glass with greater surface area.

Other rumors also indicate that one of the versions of the new Series 8 will also have a more robust housing, aimed at athletes, runners and users who use the smart watch in more extreme situations. However, it is unclear whether this model will have a larger or flat screen.

The new Apple Watch is expected to be released in September.

What’s New for Apple iMac Pro

In the case of the iMac, analyst Mark Gurman of Bloombergsaid that Apple is working to launch at least two new models equipped with a more powerful chip – possibly the M3 – as well as a version with a larger screen, but without specifying the size.

It is worth remembering that Apple discontinued, last year, the iMac Pro, as well as the 27-inch version with an Intel processor, leaving only the M1 models with a 24-inch screen. The gap left has been filled by Mac Studio and Studio Display.

Gurman points out that Apple is likely to release a 24-inch iMac with the M3 chip. In addition, a larger model would be aimed at the professional market, bringing variations of the M3, such as the M3 Pro or M3 Max. It even adds the possibility of an updated 13-inch MacBook Air, a new 15-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ and potentially a new 12-inch notebook.

However, the analyst points out that the new premium iMac should not be released anytime soon, being announced only from 2023.