Apucarana students are awarded in a cultural contest

This afternoon (7/7), in the main hall of Apucarana City Hall, the Municipal Education Authority held an award for students who stood out in the local stage of the MPT na Escola contest, 2022 edition. Thirty-five children received medals for writing the best poems in their schools on the topic of Child Labor Prevention. The production of student Michele Vitória Pereira, from the 5th year class, from Escola Augusto Weyand, was also chosen to represent the municipality in the state phase of the competition.

continues after advertising .

Promoted by the Public Ministry of Labor, the MPT at School cultural contest aims to alert and mobilize society, through teachers and students, to face the serious problem of Child Labor.

“According to a survey carried out by Fundação Abrinq, based on data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), approximately 1.3 million adolescents were in a situation of Child Labor in the country in 2021. Child Labor is characterized by activities carried out by people below the minimum age allowed to enter the labor market. The legislation in force in Brazil determines a total ban until the age of 13. From 14 to 16 years old, teenagers can work as an apprentice. Between 16 and 18 years old, the law allows part-time work, abstaining from nocturnal, dangerous and unhealthy work activities”, explained the mayor Junior of Femac.

continues after advertising .

In all, 2,725 students, enrolled in the 4th and 5th grade classes, in the 35 municipal schools in Apucara, participated in the current edition of the MPT na Escola contest. “I congratulate the teachers and students for the beautiful poems produced and the Public Ministry of Labor for the idealization of the cultural contest. Much better prize than the medal is the awareness of the population on this very important topic. In this sense, children are great instruments for replicating the knowledge they learn in the classroom,” said education secretary Marli Fernandes.

Also participating in the award ceremony this afternoon (7/7), municipal secretaries Emídio Bachiega, José Marcelino da Silva, Denise Canesin, Sueli de Freitas, Ivanildo da Silva, Laércio de Moraes, Maria Agar Borba Ferreira, Ana Paula Nazarko , José Airton Deco da Silva and the head of the Apucarana Worker’s Agency, Neno Leiroz.

Meet the students awarded in the local stage of the MPT na Escola contest:

• Albino Biacchi Municipal School – Eduardo Turine – 5th Year;

• Antonieta da Silva Lautenschlager Municipal School – Kauã Fernandes De Jesus – 5th Year;

• Augusto Weyand Municipal School – Michele Vitória Pereira – 5th Year;

• Dinarte Pereira de Araújo Municipal School – Arielly Beatriz Pelegrina – 4th Year;

• Campo Padre Antonio Vieira Municipal School – Guilherme Marins de Carvalho – 4th Year;

• Municipal School of Campo Professor Wilson de Azevedo – Milena de Oliveira – 5th Year;

• Municipal School Dr. Edson Giacomini – Allana Eloá Carvalho Nunes – 4th Year;

• Municipal School Dr. Joaquim Vicente de Castro – Isabeli Bovo Christ – 5th Year;

• Municipal School Dr. Osvaldo dos Santos Lima – Alice Gomes Marin Martin – 4th Year;

• Fábio Henrique da Silva Municipal School – Davi Vieira e Silva – 5th Year;

• Fernando José Acosta Municipal School – Vitor Daniel da Silva Belisário – 5th Year;

• Gabriel de Lara Municipal School – Heloísa Maria da Roda Lino – 4th Year;

• Humberto de Alencar Castelo Branco Municipal School – Arthur Felipe de Almeida – 4th Year;

• João Antonio Braga Côrtes Municipal School – Laura Guedes Rodrigues Brito de Carvalho – 4th Year;

• João Batista Municipal School – Guilherme Ribas Miranda – 5th Year;

• José Brazil Camargo Municipal School – Maria Eduarda Barão Cabrera – 4th Year;

• José de Alencar Municipal School – Sulamita Pereira De Souza – 5th Year;

• José Idésio Brianezi Municipal School – Mylena Bobig – 5th Year;

• Juiz Luiz Fernando Araújo Pereira Municipal School – Samuel Santana Gomes – 5th Year;

• Karel Kober Municipal School – Marina Andrade Leoni da Cruz – 5th Year;

• Luiz Carlos Prestes Municipal School – Maynara Bernardo de Matos – 5th Year;

• Mateus Leme Municipal School – Giovani Lucas Hilário Mariano Franca – 4th Year;

• Monsenhor Arnaldo Beltrami Municipal School – Wiliam Rodrigues Barbosa – 4th Year;

• Papa João XXIII Municipal School – Fernando Henrique de Castro – 4th Year;

• Plácido de Castro Municipal School – Cauã Barestello da Encarnação – 4th Year;

• Presidente Médici Municipal School – Nicolas Santos Duarte – 5th Year;

• Professor Alcides Ramos Municipal School – Nádyla Lohaine Alves – 5th Year;

• Professor Bento Fernandes Dias Municipal School – Maria Beatriz Sabino Soethe – 4th Year;

• Professor Durval Pinto Municipal School – Manuela Almeida Cubines – 5th Year;

• Professor Idalice Moreira Prates Municipal School – Kamilly Vitória Castro Lima – 5th Year;

• Municipal School Professor Maria Madalena Côco – Júlia de Abreu da Silva – 4th year;

• Teacher Marilda Duarte Noli Municipal School – Emily Vitória da Silva Franco – 4th Year;

• Teacher Marta Pereira da Silva Municipal School – Laura da Fonseca Lourenço Dos Santos – 4th Year;

• Senador Marcos de Barros Freire Municipal School – Fernando Sandris Volski – 4th Year;

• Municipal School Vereador José Ramos de Oliveira – Alice Dos Santos Medeiros – 5th Year.





Follow TNOnline on Google News