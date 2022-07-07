Argentina arrests ex-soldiers for crimes during the dictatorship | World

An Argentine judge sentenced 19 former soldiers to prison on Wednesday (7) for crimes against humanity committed during the country’s military dictatorship between 1976 and 1983, including the kidnapping of workers at a car factory.

Sentences determined by a federal court in Buenos Aires include convictions for disappearances, murders, torture and the kidnapping of children. The crimes were committed against about 350 victims.

The dictatorship left approximately 30,000 people missing, according to human rights groups, although determining exact numbers remains a topic of discussion.

Former general Santiago Riveros, previously convicted in other trials of human rights violations, was among those sentenced. He will serve life in prison after being found guilty of more than a hundred crimes, including kidnapping, rape and murder, according to Wednesday’s verdict.

The convictions also encompassed charges that seven workers were kidnapped at a Mercedes Benz plant in the suburbs of Buenos Aires beginning in 1976 by military forces with the support of company executives.