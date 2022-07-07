Asus launches ROG Phone 6 Pro gaming phone with 18GB RAM | Cell

The ROG Phone 6 Pro is Asus’ new cell phone aimed at the gamer audience, with a generous 18 GB RAM memory. The smartphone will be sold in Europe for a suggested price of 1,299 euros, around R$ 7,200 in direct conversion. The datasheet follows the same specifications as the traditional ROG Phone 6, announced in early June. The most recent release took place this Tuesday (05).

Both ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro feature the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, Qualcomm’s newest and most powerful. Storage options range from 256GB to 512GB. The devices also have a programmable color screen on the back.

🔎 Will 5G cost more? Claro director says no, but makes reservations

2 of 3 ROG Phone 6 Pro has customizable screen on the back — Photo: Handout/Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro has a customizable screen on the back — Photo: Disclosure / Asus

📝 Are Xiaomi phones any good? Are they reliable? Join the conversation on the TechTudo Forum

Both ROG Phone 6 phones have a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2448) and a refresh rate of 165 Hz, well above the 120 Hz of other gaming devices available on the market. The technology, which gives fluidity to the images, can also be configured for other rates, ranging between 144 Hz and 60 Hz.

The two smartphones feature a 50-megapixel (MP) Sony IMX766 main sensor camera system, accompanied by a 13MP ultra-wide and a 5MP camera for macro photography. The front camera comes with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 sensor, which tends to improve the quality of selfies.

3 of 3 The ROG Phone 6 does not have the rear screen, but a set of colored LED lights — Photo: Disclosure / Asus ROG Phone 6 does not have the rear screen, but a set of colored LED lights — Photo: Disclosure / Asus

The battery is the same as the ROG Phone 5, with 6,000 mAh capacity and compatible 65W fast charger. It is worth mentioning that these devices actually come with two modules of 3,000 mAh each, with two USB-C ports, one on the side and another on the bottom of the smartphone.

ROG Phone 6 Pro and ROG Phone 6 are equipped with an improved cooling system that, according to the manufacturer, is capable of lowering the CPU temperature by up to 10%. Both leave the factory with Google’s Android 12 system, with Zen UI and ROG UI interfaces installed.

with information GSM Arena

Find out all about 5G in the video below