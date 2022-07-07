ASUS ROG Phone 6 disassembled and shows centralized processor, dual battery and more

ASUS introduced its new generation of gaming phones with the ROG Phone 6, promising an advanced system for cooling the hardware during long periods of gaming. This Thursday (07), the channel WekiHome published a video that shows the disassembly of the smartphone, revealing the entire complex structure that helps in heat dissipation. In the first stage of disassembly, the specialist removes the back of the cell phone. The lid houses rubberized wires that power your illuminated logo and the NFC coil. When looking inside, it is possible to notice that the ASUS positioned the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset in the central portion of the ROG Phone 6. Check out the images below:

The ROG Phone’s 6,000 mAh battery is split into two cells of approximately 3,000 mAh each. Among the units, you can find the smartphone’s motherboard housing its high-performance chipset in the center of the chassis. This position benefits the use of the AeroActive Cooler 6, its cooling accessory that integrates four dedicated gaming buttons. With the AeroActive Cooler 6 — which uses a thermoelectric cooling system with artificial intelligence — connected just above the processor, the Taiwanese manufacturer is able to keep the cell phone’s temperature low and stable, allowing the hardware to work at its maximum capacity without dropping performance.

Another detail seen inside the device is the generous amount of silicone compound applied over chipset. The substance contributes to the cooling of the system that includes the vapor chambers and GameCool parts, technology that cools the CPU in all directions using sheets of graphite and boron nitride.

















Asus

07 Jul

















Asus

05 Jul



The ROG Phone 6 was launched globally last Tuesday (05) with a suggested price of € 1,099 (about R$ 6 thousand). ASUS, on the other hand, has not yet confirmed the availability of the gamer cell phone in Brazil. In parallel, the manufacturer may soon announce its new top-of-the-line smartphone, the Zenfone 9.

technical specifications





6.78-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Display with 165 Hz refresh rate and 720 Hz touch sampling

Illuminated rear logo (RGB)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

Adreno 730 GPU

Up to 16 GB of RAM

Up to 512GB of internal storage

12 MP front camera (Sony IMX663)

Three rear cameras Main lens with 50 MP sensor (Sony IMX766) Ultrawide lens with 13 MP sensor Macro lens with 5 MP sensor

5G connection, Dual-band WiFi, Stereo Sound, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Dual-SIM, P2 and IPX4 port

6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging

Dimensions: 173 x 77 x 10.3 mm

Android 12 with ROG UI

See more!