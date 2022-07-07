Atalanta announces arrival of midfielder Ederson, ex-Corinthians

Atalanta announced this Wednesday the arrival of midfielder Ederson, who had Corinthians in 2020. According to the Italian press, Salernitana received 13 million euros (about R$ 72 million) for the player, in addition to the young Matteo Lovato.

Ederson was loaned by Corinthians to Fortaleza in 2021 and stood out in Leão do Pici, being a fundamental part of Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s scheme.

Valued, the player caught the attention of Salernitana, who spent around 6.5 million euros (approximately R$ 39 million) to count on the player. Corinthians held 70% of the athlete’s rights and ended up with R$27 million.

At Salernitana, Ederson maintained his good level. The player played 15 games, scored two goals and since the beginning of the window he had been speculating to leave the club.

Ederson is 22 years old and was revealed by Desportivo Brasil, in addition to having passed through Cruzeiro from 2018 to 2020.

