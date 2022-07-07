Atlético-MG: Conmebol will analyze Pavón’s punishment in a few days; lawyer explains petition | athletic-mg

Last Monday, striker Cristian Pavón filed an “urgent measure” with the Conmebol Disciplinary Commission, requesting the extinction of the six-game punishment in the Copa Libertadores. A new reinforcement for Atlético-MG, the player hopes to get rid of the hook to reinforce Galo in the quarterfinals. The response must be quick.

O ge found that the Conmebol Court has already received the petition made by Pavón’s lawyers, and that the backstage information shows that there will be an opinion from the body by the end of next week. Atlético, obviously, are the other big players interested in the resolution, and they follow the situation side by side. Galo will face Palmeiras in the quarterfinals only in August.

The Argentine striker will only be able to paint at the IDB on July 18, when the window reopens. And to be a reinforcement of Galo in the Brazilian, from the match against Cuiabá (21/7), in the 18th round.

Pavón received a six-game suspension from Conmebol for getting involved in a fight after Boca Juniors were eliminated precisely to Galo, in the 2021 Libertadores round of 16, on penalties. He was the most penalized, alongside striker Sebastián Villa. He is the only one, however, with suspension still active.

The report also spoke with Gustavo Nogueira Mendes, a Brazilian lawyer who formalized the petition at Conmebol (see interview below). Facts and arguments were gathered. Among them, that the player was not registered by Boca in the group stage for “revenge”, as he chose not to renew the contract that ended on June 30.

The situation is complex, there was no similar request in the disciplinary scope of CONMEBOL, but there is confidence in the legal arguments presented, although there is also the knowledge that the South American football entity may choose not to set an unprecedented precedent with a favorable decision. Only time will tell.

If the Conmebol Disciplinary Commission does not accept Pavón’s claim, the player still has legal ground to cover. He may file a statement with the Appeals Committee of the South American Confederation and, ultimately, go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.

Pavón’s request:

Declare that the player Cristián David Pavón effectively complied with the suspension of 6 (six) games, in accordance with the sanction imposed by disciplinary process n. CL.O-76-21.

Declare that the player Cristián David Pavón is fit, eligible and in condition to play for any team that competes in the Copa Libertadores CONMEBOL 2022.

If it does not understand, it requires the conversion of the sanction of 6 (six) games of suspension, imposed on the player Cristián David Pavón, into a disciplinary measure imposing the obligation to provide community services through football, in accordance with art. 7.2 (g), of the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Code.

If you do not understand this way, apply a partial suspension of the enforceability of the sanction imposed on the player Cristián David Pavón, subjecting him to a period of conditional condition of 6 (six) months.

“The player cannot have his rights violated”

Read the interview with Gustavo Nogueira, Pavón’s lawyer:

– Pavón was punished in six games, as well as other players and members of the Boca Juniors commission, with different punishments, because of that mess at Mineirão. Boca Juniors had the appeal, at the time, denied. And the player had an expiring contract. The club knew that Pavón would not renew. So, as a form of punishment, he was not signed up for Libertadores. This is evident. So much so that the player was a starter in 2021 and, this season, he was removed from the team, he did not make any matches.

– The premises we use to request the end of the punishment to Pavón are based on the principles of Justice and Equity. What I mean: the player was deliberately prevented from serving the six-game penalty for the club, as he was not registered in Libertadores. While all the others punished by Conmebol were registered and were fit for the round of 16 games against Corinthians. Boca Juniors could sign up 50 players in the group stage, and they signed up only 45 players. He was pulled from the cast, even prevented from performing his work function. What could have already been used by the same, according to FIFA’s own rules, to request the unilateral and early termination of the contract with Boca.

“What justice is this? Where is the equity?” (Pavin’s attorney)

Double sanction to the player

– Another important point in the law is the principle of “Primity of Reality over form”, widely used in labor law. What you mean? The reality of the facts needs to be taken into account in relation to agreements or documents. The reality of the facts is that Pavón has already been out of not six Libertadores games, but eight matches, considering the round of 16 stage. And he runs the serious risk of having the penalty extended to 14 matches, if there is no reconsideration by Conmebol.

– There are articles by Conmebol itself that cite special cases being evaluated from the perspective of FIFA’s disciplinary codes. There is not a case like this in the history of football. But we are confident and in the certainty of the legal procedure used. We are asking for an understanding of the fulfillment of Pavón’s sentence. Or, alternatively, that the sentence be converted to carry out social activities related to football. In the third case, that CONMEBOL decides to “freeze” part of the penalty. For example: reduce it from six to three games, and let the other three games stay in the fridge for a set period of time.

