Atlético-MG: Zaracho returns to play after 12 games; businessman cites “polls”, but denies proposal | athletic-mg

The depleted Atlético-MG team that beat Emelec in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores had the return of Matías Zaracho. Team starter, the Argentine has recovered from a thigh injury after being absent for 12 consecutive games.

The player was able to play a few minutes. That’s why he was on the bench until halfway through the second half. He entered the field when Galo was still drawing goalless at Mineirão. Playing on the right side, he saw Vargas make the move that generated the penalty converted by Hulk.

“We knew that Zaracho could only play 25 and 30 minutes” (Antonio Mohamed)

Zaracho had an uneven first half, with injuries. There are 20 games in 2022, with a goal scored. He hasn’t played since May 14, when Atlético beat Atlético-GO at Independência for the Brasileirão. He was cut on the eve of the match against Del Valle, in BH, by Libertadores.

1 of 3 Against Emelec, Zaracho returns to games for Atlético-MG — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF Against Emelec, Zaracho returns to games for Atlético-MG — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

Long period of almost two months in the medical department. Now, an important reinforcement for coach Antonio Mohamed to format the starting lineup, even more with the absences of Keno, Jair and Ademir. The latter was cut against Emelec after testing positive for Covid-19, and should remain low against São Paulo.

“Let’s go Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

Then, Galo will have Flamengo in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, at Maracanã, on the other Wednesday. In addition to the injured, Atlético did not have Allan, suspended for expulsion, on Tuesday night.

– We want to compete with a winning team. You have to show a lot of quality to earn your spot. And surely playing well, he will have minutes in the team. The absences are due to fatigue and injuries. We started the year with a starting midfielder that was Zaracho, Allan, Jair and Keno. Today I don’t have any of them – completed Turco Mohamed.

Watch: all about Atlético on ge, Globo and Sportv

One of the most valued assets of the squad, Matías Zaracho is the target of “calls” in European football. The player’s agent, Agustín Jiménez, has denied any official proposal to remove him from Atlético in this international transfer window, although there are always consultations.

The agent, at gestated that Zaracho is “with his mind on Atlético, he wants to win the Copa (Libertadores) and the Brazilian Championship”. The player was bought by Galo for US$ 5.5 million in 2020, having 50% of the acquired rights. The other half follows with Racing. Jiménez admitted that Galo intends to try to buy another portion of Zaracho’s economic rights.

The ge Atlético podcast is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!