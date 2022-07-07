Atltico works behind the scenes to have Pedrinho against Palmeiras

photo: Bruno Sousa/Atltico Pedrinho was presented by Atltico this Thursday

Pedrinho’s career numbers, Atletico reinforcement Atltico works behind the scenes to have the attacking midfielder Pedrinho at the disposal of the Turkish coach Mohamed in the duels against Palmeiras, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. The player can only be regularized by the Rooster from August 1st, but registration for the next phase of the continental tournament ends on July 30th.

Pedrinho was loaned by Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, to Atlético. However, it can only debut from August 1st. This specific resolution for the cases of athletes coming from Ukraine was published on the FIFA website and forwarded to the national confederations.

Atltico is already working to try to anticipate the regularization of Pedrinho in time to have the attacking midfielder in the quarterfinals against Palmeiras. The knockout duels will take place in the first two weeks of August.

“The latest FIFA resolution, which allows the registration for athletes who are in an exceptional nature, both in Ukraine and in Russia, to be registered from August 1st. It is a reality that happened in the last two days and that we will have to adapt”, said director Rodrigo Caetano, completing.

“Already thinking mainly about the schedule related to Copa Libertadores, we will try in every way, club with the support and help of Pedrinho’s agents, to find a solution so that he can, at least, be registered for the quarterfinals of Libertadores” .

Pedrinho has not played since December 2021. Football in Ukraine was paralyzed due to the war with Russia, and all professional athletes had their contracts suspended with their clubs.