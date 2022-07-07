Avatar: The Way of Water | With about 3 hours long, James Cameron anticipates complaints about the film: “spare me”

(Image: publicity/20th Century Studios)

In an interview with the magazine empirethe director James Cameron revealed that “Avatar: The Way of Water” should be around three hours long. If confirmed, it will have more time than its 2010 predecessor, which lasts two and forty hours.

The subject is often controversial on social media, with several films being the subject of comments and attack for their duration. In this regard, Cameron does not show any concern:

“I don’t want anyone mumbling about the length of time when they sit and marathon [séries] for eight hours. I can almost write this part of the review. ‘The agonizing three-hour movie…’ Oh, spare me. I’ve watched my kids sit and watch five hour-long episodes in a row. Here’s the big social paradigm that needs to happen: it’s okay to get up and go to the bathroom.”

Another factor that has been generating controversy regarding the new film is the time it took until its release – twelve years since the release of “avatar” original. Several netizens have cited this to try to downplay the importance and likely success of “O Caminho da Água”. Cameron was even more emphatic in addressing this controversy:

“The trolls will say that nobody cares and that they can’t remember the characters’ names or anything that happens in the movie. So just go and see the movie again and then say, ‘oh, okay, excuse me, let me shut my goddamn mouth now.’ So I’m not worried about that.”

The new film takes place more than a decade after the original, and follows the family of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). Together, they must survive the danger that haunts them and fight for the survival of the planet Pandora.

The cast of upcoming features includes the return of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, Sigourney Weaver and Giovanni Ribisi; plus the addition of Kate Winslet Jermaine Clement, Brendan Cowell, Oona Chaplin, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jack Champion, CCH Pounder and Trinity Bliss. Vin Diesel also indicated that he will be in the franchise.

After a series of delays, the release of “Avatar: The Way of Water” is now scheduled for December 15, 2022 (watch the trailer); “Avatar 3” for December 20, 2024; “Avatar 4” for December 18, 2026; and “Avatar 5” for December 22, 2028.