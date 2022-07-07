Bahia trains the tactical part to face Vila Nova; Rezende has confirmed injury | Bahia

Bahia will not be able to count on Rezende in this Friday’s game, against Vila Nova, in Goiânia, for Series B. With a confirmed muscle strain after examination, the steering wheel underwent medical treatment this Wednesday, at CT Evaristo de Macedo. Meanwhile, the other athletes participated in a tactical collective commanded by coach Enderson Moreira.

1 of 2 Enderson Moreira in Bahia training — Photo: Publicity / EC Bahia Enderson Moreira in Bahia training — Photo: Publicity / EC Bahia

The Bahia squad’s working day began with pre-training and warm-up activities under the command of the physical preparation and physiotherapy team. Afterwards, the players simulated game situations during a technical job at Campo 1 of Cidade Tricolor.

Subsequently, Enderson Moreira assembled the possible starting lineup, in addition to commanding an intense tactical team. During the activity, the coach took breaks to correct positions, movements and changes in the team.

In recovery from an injury, left-back Luiz Henrique performed specific physical work with trainer Roberto Nascimento. The same happened with striker Marco Antônio, who, in the previous training, had worked normally with the group.

Spared from Tuesday’s training due to physical exhaustion, left-back Martheus Bahia and striker Rodallega worked normally on Wednesday.

This Thursday morning, the Bahia squad returns to training with an eye on the game against Vila Nova, this Friday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), at Estádio OBA, in Goiânia, valid for round #17 of the Second Division. With 29 points, Tricolor occupies third place in the competition.