Banco do Brasil application does not open and is down this Thursday (7) – Tecnoblog

the application of Bank of Brazil for Android and iPhone (iOS) phones is out of service this Thursday (7). Since 10:30 am (Brasília time), there have been reports of users on social networks having difficulty paying slips or accessing accounts through not only the app, but also the website for web browsers.

Banco do Brasil headquarters building in Brasilia. (Image: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil)

In the website DownDetector, you can see that the instability started in the morning. Apparently, the bank’s services remain inaccessible until the time of publication of this note, around 14:25.

The problem affects all regions of the country, with reports concentrated in the main capitals, such as São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba, Porto Alegre, Salvador, Fortaleza, Belém and Brasília.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, users complain that they can’t access the app. Some people commented that they couldn’t even log into the app.

The Banco do Brasil app is not working, I was already nervous thinking that some crook had hacked my account — carol (@metrificadora) July 7, 2022

Here, we tested accessing the iPhone app (iOS) and we were also unable to log into the account. When trying to access the profile, the program gives an error message saying that “there was a problem connecting to our app, please try again later”.

Banco do Brasil app is offline (Image: Murilo Tunholi/Tecnoblog)

Bank of Brazil has not yet recognized the failure

We still don’t know the cause of the failure, nor is there a deadline for it to be fixed. O technoblog contacted the bank to find out the cause of the problem, but still no response.

We will update this text with the position of Banco do Brasil, as soon as the company returns the messages.