Banco do Brasil offline? Users complain about instability in the app | digital banks

The Banco do Brasil app is offline this Thursday (7), according to users on social networks. According to posts on Twitter, the app is showing error 012.4, “System failure”, preventing account holders from accessing the app’s general functions – such as transfers via Pix or payment of boletos – and in some cases even doing Login. Downdetector, a tool that monitors the functioning of online services, indicated that the complaints started around 10:40 am today.
In tests carried out by TechTudo on an Android phone, unable to log into the app. While it didn’t show fault 012.4, during our testing, after entering the password, the app returned to the home screen, asking for the passcode once again. The report contacted BB’s advisory to understand what caused the instability and if there is a forecast of repair. In response, it was said that the bank “is already working to normalize access to the application as soon as possible” and that the drop is not a consequence of cyber attacks (see the full note at the end of the article).
Banco do Brasil offline? Users point out problems with the app — Photo: Helito Beggiora/TechTudo
Google Trends, a site that monitors Google searches, identified a sudden increase in terms such as “Banco do Brasil offline today”, “Authentication failure” and “Failed 012.4” in searches related to the app. According to data from the platform, complaints peaked at 11:47 am this Thursday.
Google Trends graph shows growth in searches for terms such as “banco do brasil out of the air” and “banco do brasil fails” — Photo: Reproduction/Google Trends
On Twitter, user complaints indicated that the problem is happening on both iPhone (iOS) and Android phones (see tweets below).
What does the Bank of Brazil say?
The bank’s advice sent TechTudo a note explaining that the instability is being verified by the app’s team. Check out the full statement below.
Banco do Brasil informs that the App is showing momentary intermittence for some customers. BB is already working to normalize access to the application as soon as possible. BB clarifies that all its other service channels continue to operate normally, via the internet, WhatsApp, Call Center, self-service terminals and branches. BB points out that there is no relationship with cyber-attack.
With information from Downdetector and Google Trends
