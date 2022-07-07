Barbiecore: all about the aesthetic that became a trend among celebrities

Admin 12 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

With film recordings Barbieby director Greta Gerwig, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Goslinghappening in Los Angeles, suddenly everyone is talking about the barbiecore aesthetics. But it didn’t come out of nowhere – and it’s not even now, see?

As we already know from the history of cyclical fashion, these references that refer to the Mattel doll are far from new. In 2000, the film Life-Sizetranslated as The Doll That Became Peopleelements of aesthetics Barbie Girl were placed in the looks of the character of Tyra Bankswhich also happened with Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blondefrom 2001. And how could we forget the iconic Sharpay Evansin High School Musical?

Sharpay Evans from High School Musical
Sharpay Evans from High School Musical Gif/Play

And why the return of barbiecore at the moment? Well, in addition to production Barbiewhich is expected to open in theaters in 2023, the all-pink autumn-winter 2022-23 collection presented by Valentino at Paris Fashion Week already indicated that pink was the trend this season.

Zendaya, Lizzo and Simone Ashley, for example, bet on looks signed by the brand. And this arises precisely in the context of the rise of the dopamine dressingthat trend that says that the colors and pieces we wear can influence our emotions – and vibrant tones like pink are all about that.

Zendaya at Valentino's Fall-Winter 2022-23 show at Paris Fashion Week
Zendaya at Valentino’s Fall-Winter 2022-23 show at Paris Fashion Week Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Simone Ashley attends the EE British Academy Film Awards
Simone Ashley attends the EE British Academy Film Awards Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Not to mention the voluminous ponytail with the ends of the hair turned out, which became the favorite hairstyle of the famous and refers to the look of Barbie, the platform boots in the greatest Bratz style, the Chanelthe wave of nostalgia we are experiencing… All this also contributed to the rise of barbiecore.

Rihanna at the Fenty Beauty launch at ULTA Beauty in Los Angeles in March 2022. She has her hair pulled back in a ponytail holding a makeup mirror in one hand and looking at it
Rihanna at the Fenty Beauty launch at ULTA Beauty in Los Angeles, March 2022 Kevin Mazur/Fenty Beauty/Getty Images
Continues after advertising
Chanel's Fall-Winter 2022-23 show at Paris Fashion Week
Chanel’s Fall-Winter 2022-23 show at Paris Fashion Week Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

So, it’s real: celebrities are really reviving barbiecore, whose main feature is the traditional hot pink doll. But, in addition to a more caricatured reproduction of Barbie, the looks bring an updated version of the Mattel toy, with Y2K elements, personality and impact.

+ Why vote in 2022, if it’s not mandatory for me? People explain to you CH at Election.

Among the celebrities who have already adhered to the aesthetic are Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox, Lana Condor, Olivia Rodrigo, Winnie Harlow and Brazilians like Jeniffer Nascimento and Erika Januza.

Is that you? I would enter the mood I’m a Barbie girl, in a Barbie wooorld?!

Continues after advertising

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Meet some adult actors who play teen characters in series

Asa Butterfield as “Otis” and Sadie Sink as “Max” – Photo: Playback / Netflix WORLD …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved