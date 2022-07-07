Barbiecore: all about the aesthetic that became a trend among celebrities

With film recordings Barbieby director Greta Gerwig, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Goslinghappening in Los Angeles, suddenly everyone is talking about the barbiecore aesthetics. But it didn’t come out of nowhere – and it’s not even now, see?

BARBIE Only in theaters July 21st, 2023. pic.twitter.com/khmjphQFC0 — Barbie Film Updates (@BarbieFiIm) June 24, 2022

As we already know from the history of cyclical fashion, these references that refer to the Mattel doll are far from new. In 2000, the film Life-Sizetranslated as The Doll That Became Peopleelements of aesthetics Barbie Girl were placed in the looks of the character of Tyra Bankswhich also happened with Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blondefrom 2001. And how could we forget the iconic Sharpay Evansin High School Musical?

And why the return of barbiecore at the moment? Well, in addition to production Barbiewhich is expected to open in theaters in 2023, the all-pink autumn-winter 2022-23 collection presented by Valentino at Paris Fashion Week already indicated that pink was the trend this season.

Zendaya, Lizzo and Simone Ashley, for example, bet on looks signed by the brand. And this arises precisely in the context of the rise of the dopamine dressingthat trend that says that the colors and pieces we wear can influence our emotions – and vibrant tones like pink are all about that.

Not to mention the voluminous ponytail with the ends of the hair turned out, which became the favorite hairstyle of the famous and refers to the look of Barbie, the platform boots in the greatest Bratz style, the Chanelthe wave of nostalgia we are experiencing… All this also contributed to the rise of barbiecore.

So, it’s real: celebrities are really reviving barbiecore, whose main feature is the traditional hot pink doll. But, in addition to a more caricatured reproduction of Barbie, the looks bring an updated version of the Mattel toy, with Y2K elements, personality and impact.

Among the celebrities who have already adhered to the aesthetic are Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox, Lana Condor, Olivia Rodrigo, Winnie Harlow and Brazilians like Jeniffer Nascimento and Erika Januza.

Is that you? I would enter the mood I’m a Barbie girl, in a Barbie wooorld?!