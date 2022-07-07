Benfica announces defender João Victor, ex-Corinthians | portuguese football

Corinthians will receive eight million euros (R$44 million at the current price) for the 55% of the rights they had in the player. Coimbra, a club managed by Banco BMG, sold 25% of the rights and kept 20%.
João Victor, ex-Corinthians, signs with Benfica until 2027 — Photo: Reproduction/Benfica
Trading had advanced over the weekend. Benfica sent a manager to Brazil to negotiate with Timão and businessmen Paulo Pitombeira and Daniel de Paiva, responsible for João Victor’s career.
João Victor arrived at Corinthians to play for the under-20 team in 2017. After loans to Inter de Limeira and Atlético-GO, the player was incorporated into the main squad in 2021 and established himself. This season, he played in 27 matches, 24 of which as a starter.
João Victor is the seventh Brazilian in the current Benfica squad. In addition to him, the club includes goalkeeper Helton Leite, defenders Lucas Veríssimo and Morato, side Gilberto, and forwards David Neres and Rodrigo Pinho. The Encarnados still try to sign attacking midfielder Reinier, from Real Madrid, on loan.
João Victor, on his arrival at Benfica, alongside club president Rui Costa, director Rui Pedro (far left) and businessmen Paulo Pitombeira and Leonel (left) and Daniel de Paiva and Cacá Ferrari (right) — Photo: Personal archive