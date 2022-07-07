Boris Johnson’s resignation: see questions and answers on the process of choosing a new British premier | World

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned from the Conservative Party on Thursday and will step down as prime minister, remaining interim until a new prime minister is chosen.

Understand how the appointment of a new Prime Minister in the United Kingdom works:

Boris Johnson stays in power even though he resigned?

He resigned as party leader but remains prime minister. This was his choice, who could have left the post of prime minister for someone to take over on an interim basis until a new leader was elected.

Boris Johnson resigned: now what?

Who can apply for the position?

Any deputy from the Conservative party, which has a majority in parliament, can run, but must be nominated by at least 8 other members.

Who are the most rated?

Liz Truss, Jeremy Hunt, Ben Wallace, Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Penny Mordaunt are slated to succeed Boris Johnson

Liz Truss: Foreign Affairs secretary is beloved among Conservative militancy. She promoted Brexit and was named lead negotiator with the European Union.

Jeremy Hunt: The former foreign secretary took second in the Conservative Party leadership race in 2019. He can offer a more serious and less controversial leadership style after Johnson's troubled stint.

Ben Wallace: Defense minister ascended in recent months thanks to his handling of the crisis in Ukraine.

Rishi Sunak: The former finance minister was until last year the favorite to succeed Johnson. Sunak was lauded for crafting a rescue package for the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nadhim Zahawi: Former Education Secretary and new Finance Minister impressed by his role as Vaccine Minister, when the UK had one of the fastest vaccination programs against Covid-19 on the planet.

Penny Mordaunt: The former defense secretary was fired by Johnson when he became prime minister, after she supported her opponent Hunt during the party's latest leadership contest.

See names considered for the post of British Prime Minister

How is the new prime minister chosen?

There are several rounds of voting between conservative deputies. In each round, the least voted candidates leave the contest until two candidates remain.

In the last phase, all members of the Conservative party can vote. There are around 180 thousand people who vote by mail. The winner then becomes the new party leader and, consequently, the new prime minister.

How long does the whole process take?

The election of a new prime minister could take a few weeks. Before Boris Johnson took over in 2019, his predecessor Theresa May spent more than a month in the job after resigning.

Could it be that Johnson stays, rather than a new leader?

Yup. He can ask for a motion of no confidence, which is a way of saying whether he is fit to remain in power. In this vote, all members of parliament can vote, not just those from the Conservative party. He already passed such a vote in early June and won.

However, there are some rules. As he recently overcame suspicion, he could only pass another vote after a year. However, the party itself can change the rules and allow it to be done in a shorter period of time.

Could Johnson leave first?

Opponents of the government are pressing him for his immediate resignation as prime minister. Who would take over in this case would be the deputy Dominic Raab until the election of a new leader.

Another problem he may face is the lack of political support to govern. Dozens of government officials left their posts on Wednesday (6) after a sex scandal involving a lawmaker close to Johnson.