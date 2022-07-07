Brazil beats USA in basketball with Yago’s decisive ball | basketball

After winning the first victory under the command of Tiago Splitterthe Brazilian under-23 team returned to the court and beat the United States 73-71. The highlight of the match was Yago, Flamengo’s point guard, who took responsibility in the last quarter and made the decisive 3-point basket to secure the victory. The Globl Jam is an under-23 tournament that involves future basketball talents, being also Tiago Splitter’s first experience as a head coach.

1 of 3 Yago Brasil United States Globl Jam under-23 basketball team Tiago Splitter — Photo: Disclosure/CBB Yago Brazil United States Globl Jam under-23 basketball team Tiago Splitter — Photo: Disclosure/CBB

Brazil returns to the court this Saturday, July 9th, only remaining to know in which position the selection will be in the quadrangular. That’s because, this Thursday (07) Canada and Italy will play the last game of this first phase, when all the teams face each other for ranking. With this, the semifinals will be played, in a Final Four format, with 1st x 4th and 2nd x 3rd. The grand final will be on Sunday and you can follow everything on sportv2

Unlike previous games against Canada and Italy, the Brazilian defense did not start so well, allowing the United States to convert the first three perimeter balls. On the other hand, Marcio started with a calibrated hand, converting Brazil’s first six points.

After the first break, Splitter hit the defense, which started to work better. Nonetheless, Brazil did not do so well in the attack, with six turnovers and with only 3 attacking rebounds (against 7 of the opponents). With that, the Americans ended the first quarter with a minimum advantage: 16 to 15.

+ Tiago Splitter debuts as coach of the under-23 national team

In the second period, the balls of three of the Americans continued to fall. There were 4 hits in 6 attempts and with that, they finished the first half with 7 balls from the perimeter in 14 shots. The Brazilian strategy was to score inside the lane with 14 points (against 6 of the opponents). At this rate, the score remained balanced with an advantage for the United States: 38 to 35.

Yago was slow to score the first points, when the marker was almost a minute from the end of the second quarter. The Flamengo point guard was the scorer of the last two matches. There were 20 points in the defeat against Canada and 28 in the victory against Italy.

The match continued at the same pace and with no player taking over. Both Keyonte George and Yago, the two main names, have not emerged in the confrontation so far. The main basket of the third period was Reynan. The 18-year-old promise fought between three opponents, turned and made the basket difficult under the lane – without using the backboard – not letting the advantage take off. With that, the game stops for the last 10 minutes with only 4 points of difference: 57 to 53.

last exciting quarter

In the decisive moment, the United States started with everything in the last quarter opening 11 points of advantage. But, ensuring the rebound, with a quick transition, Splitter’s selection made a partial 9-0, equaling at 67 to 67 with 3 minutes left in the game. The Americans held the lead until the last minute, when Yago set up the play and kicked from the perimeter. The ball touched the hoop, but fell, decreeing the Brazilian victory by 73 to 71. The Americans still had one possession, but the defense worked and confirmed the victory that was much celebrated after the clock ended.

Starting teams:

Brazil: Yago (captain), Caio, Anderson, Ruan and Márcio. Coach: Tiago Splitter

United States: Dale Bonner, Jordan Turner, Jalen Bridges, Dantwan Grimes and Joshua Ojianwuna. Coach: Scott Drew

1st Quarter: United States 16 x 15 Brazil

2nd Quarter: United States 22 x 20 Brazil

3rd Quarter: United States 19 x 18 Brazil

4th Quarter: United States 14 x 20 Brazil

Final score: United States 71 x 73 Brazil